S’poreans Run 58km On Lion Head Route For National Day, Feat Completed In 8 Hours

Every National Day, various cyclists and runners aim to celebrate Singapore’s birthday by doing a once-off special route shaped like a lion head.

Many have done cycling routes related to the Merlion, such as a 77km Merlion cycling route.

10 ultra runners decided to take up a challenge few dare try — a 58km route in the shape of a lion head.

They started the challenge at 10.10pm on Tuesday (8 Aug) and ended the run at around 7am the next day, on National Day.

Runners complete 58km run for National Day

The contingent included 10 ultra runners from X-Trailblazers Singapore, all of whom ran the full 58km distance.

According to Mr Edi Huang, one of the runners, the route was designed by a cyclist friend of theirs.

They adapted the route for running to be exactly 58km, so it coincides with Singapore’s 58th birthday. The route was initially designed to be 65km.

This worked out to an average of 8:52/km.

“It was a very memorable night run as together the 10 of us passed through many different parts of Singapore, primarily neighbourhoods in the north,” Mr Huang said.

“While we were running, many passers-by, cyclists, and even drivers cheered us up. It’s very touching to see the support.”

Got help from other ultra runners

At around 24km into the run, close to Caldecott MRT station, fellow ultra runners came down to support the running contingent with ice cream.

“It was really a life-saver as the weather was very humid,” Mr Huang told MS News.

He added that everyone was “extremely grateful” that they managed the entire 58km route, wishing a happy birthday to Singapore in the process.

Mr Huang said X-Trailblazers Singapore will attempt the route again next year, hopefully with more runners.

Running 58km in Singapore’s unforgiving heat is no mean feat. Yet the runners managed it in just eight hours, an impressive achievement.

Featured image adapted from X-Trailblazers Singapore Trail Running on Facebook