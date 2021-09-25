Gurkhas & Home Team Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Deployed In Exhaustive Search

From time to time, people try to enter Singapore illegally for a variety of reasons.

However, they have to face the might of our Home Team officers, who take such matters very seriously.

So seriously, in fact, that they’re willing to seal off Bukit Batok Nature Reserve.

Source

Their efforts eventually led to the arrest of 6 men who allegedly entered the country illegally.

Big guns deployed, including Gurkhas

The search operation took place on Friday (24 Sep), reported Lianhe Zaobao.

And the authorities certainly spared no effort, deploying the big guns to hunt down the alleged offenders.

Besides officers from the Central Police Division, Clementi Police Division and Special Operations Command (SOC), the formidable Gurkha Contingent was also called upon.

Source

When the Gurkhas are activated, you know something big is going down indeed.

UAVs, SOC vehicles sent over

Besides officers, Home Team Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) were also sent over.

A Zaobao reader told the paper that they saw many red vehicles of the SOC lined up near the forested area in Bukit Batok.

From photos the reader sent in, there were at least 8 of them surrounding the area.

Source

There was also a strong police presence, leading to a tense atmosphere, the reader added.

6 men aged 19-51 arrested

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the operation was conducted in the Toh Tuck/Clementi area, as well as the Bukit Batok Nature Park.

After a manhunt, 6 men aged between 19-51 were arrested.

They’re suspected of entering Singapore illegally, and investigations are ongoing.

Police remained the next morning

The operation may not be over yet, Zaobao reported.

As of Saturday (25 Sep) morning, police officers were still spotted near Bukit Batok Street 25, which bounds a forested area.

Source

Vehicles from the SOC and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were also parked nearby.

Home Team always on the ball

While people will always attempt to enter Singapore by unlawful means, this display assures us that our Home Team will always be on the ball.

Kudos to all the officers involved in the massive operation.

With them at the helm, Singaporeans can sleep soundly at night.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Shin Min Daily News’ Facebook.