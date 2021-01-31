7-Eleven Store Is Pokémon Haven Nestled In Taiwan

It’s safe to say that Pokémon is a global phenomenon, spreading far and wide across Asia and the rest of the world. Taiwan is no exception here, and a 7-Eleven store there promises to be a haven that can rival even Pokémon Centres.

Located in New Taipei City, the newly-revamped 7-Eleven store immediately makes its presence felt with Pokémon decor surrounding its exterior.

When you arrive at the store, you’ll find Pikachu, Lapras and Charizard there to greet visitors.

While Taiwan is probably not a realistic overseas goal yet for Singaporeans, perhaps someday budding Pokémon trainers will be able to make their way to this seeming promised land.

Pokémon-themed 7-Eleven in Taiwan

According to 7-Eleven Taiwan, the store is designed to look like a legit Pokémon gym, where trainers can play the Pokémon trading card game or do battle with a Switch.

You may notice that these tables contain some Pokémon cards. But these aren’t just any random cards — they’re supposed to be some of the rarest.

You’ll also notice that each of the chairs are of a different Pokéball design. Maybe you’ll be able to spot a Master Ball – the legendary Pokéball that can catch any Pokémon – while you’re there?

The walls are packed with 808 Pokémon – yep, that’s every generation included – so you could probably spend ages looking out for every single one.

There’s even a Switch booth and arcade machines, which needless to say has Pokémon games for everyone to try.

Snag cute Pokémon merch from 7-Eleven store

What is a Pokémon store without merch?

Those who love filling up their houses with stuffed Pokémon toys, pillows, and figures can look no further.

But plushies aren’t all they’ve got — popular items include bento boxes and thermal bags to keep your food warm or cold when you dabao them.

We’re not sure how anyone will be able to resist an Eevee thermal bag or a Pikachu adorned with flowers.

Here’s how to get there — something to take note of when we can travel again.

7-Eleven Fuzhong Store, New Taipei City

Address: No. 82, Fuzhong Road, Banqiao District, New Taipei City, Taiwan 220

Opening hours: Open 24/7

Nearest station: Fuzhong

Next gym stop for Pokémon trainers

Yes, many Singaporeans may not be heading to Taiwan any time soon.

So this will be on our bucket list first.

But we’re sure that many will want to flock over to this Pokémon gym combined with a convenience store as soon as borders reopen for leisure travel.

Also, we hope 7-Eleven Singapore is listening and taking notes.

