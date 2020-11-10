Pokémon Centre Pop-Up Store Opens In VivoCity Till 26 Dec
VivoCity has long been the go-to spot for hardcore Pokémon GO fans who are looking to grind experience points or catch elusive creatures.
Crowds gathering at the shopping mall playing the game in 2016
Well, it seems there are now more reasons for Pokémon trainers to visit the mall, apart from just spinning PokéStops or catching Pokémon on their phones.
From now till 26 Dec, visitors can look forward to visiting Pokémon Centre’s seasonal pop-up store in VivoCity, with plushies, apparel, and other merchandise up for grabs.
Pokémon Centre pop-up store at VivoCity has plushies & apparel
Those staying in the West but have never visited the Pokémon Centre in Jewel Changi Airport due to its location would certainly be happy to hear about the pop-up store’s opening.
The sprawling store is literally impossible to miss, with Pokémon dressed in festive costume adorning its exterior.
Though the store is expected to last just slightly less than 2 months, it is stocked to the brim with Pokémon plushies big and small, intimidating and adorable.
If “gotta catch ’em all” is your motto in life, then this wall of plushies are what dreams are made of for you.
Aspiring Pokémon masters looking to dress the part will also enjoy the wide variety of apparel on sale.
Get free keychain with any purchase
Shoppers can also bring home an adorable Pokémon plush keychain whenever they make a purchase at the pop-up store — no minimum spending required.
There are 9 designs up for grabs on a while-stocks-lasts basis:
- Pikachu
- Eevee
- Piplup
- Bulbasaur
- Squirtle
- Charmander
- Mew
Customers are only allowed to make 1 redemption per transaction.
Here are more deets on the store, if you’re already planning a visit:
Pokémon Christmas Store at VivoCity
Address: 1 HarbourFront Walk, #01-87, Singapore 098585
Opening hours: 10am-10pm
Date: 7 Nov- 26 Dec
Nearest MRT: Harbourfront
The store is located at the space once occupied by Nautica.
Head over to purchase gifts for the festive season
If you’re a hardcore Pokémon GO who loves hanging out at VivoCity, Pokémon Centre’s brand new pop-up store is a destination that you should not miss.
With the festive season coming up in around a month’s time, adorable Pokémon plushies also make for some pretty handy gifts.
Guess we’ll see you there!
Featured image adapted from Facebook and Instagram.