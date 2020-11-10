Pokémon Centre Pop-Up Store Opens In VivoCity Till 26 Dec

VivoCity has long been the go-to spot for hardcore Pokémon GO fans who are looking to grind experience points or catch elusive creatures.

Crowds gathering at the shopping mall playing the game in 2016

Source

Well, it seems there are now more reasons for Pokémon trainers to visit the mall, apart from just spinning PokéStops or catching Pokémon on their phones.

From now till 26 Dec, visitors can look forward to visiting Pokémon Centre’s seasonal pop-up store in VivoCity, with plushies, apparel, and other merchandise up for grabs.

Source

Pokémon Centre pop-up store at VivoCity has plushies & apparel

Those staying in the West but have never visited the Pokémon Centre in Jewel Changi Airport due to its location would certainly be happy to hear about the pop-up store’s opening.

The sprawling store is literally impossible to miss, with Pokémon dressed in festive costume adorning its exterior.

Source

Though the store is expected to last just slightly less than 2 months, it is stocked to the brim with Pokémon plushies big and small, intimidating and adorable.

Source

If “gotta catch ’em all” is your motto in life, then this wall of plushies are what dreams are made of for you.

Source

Aspiring Pokémon masters looking to dress the part will also enjoy the wide variety of apparel on sale.

Source

Get free keychain with any purchase

Shoppers can also bring home an adorable Pokémon plush keychain whenever they make a purchase at the pop-up store — no minimum spending required.

Source

There are 9 designs up for grabs on a while-stocks-lasts basis:

Pikachu Eevee Piplup Bulbasaur Squirtle Charmander Mew

Customers are only allowed to make 1 redemption per transaction.

Here are more deets on the store, if you’re already planning a visit:

Pokémon Christmas Store at VivoCity

Address: 1 HarbourFront Walk, #01-87, Singapore 098585

Opening hours: 10am-10pm

Date: 7 Nov- 26 Dec

Nearest MRT: Harbourfront

The store is located at the space once occupied by Nautica.

Head over to purchase gifts for the festive season

If you’re a hardcore Pokémon GO who loves hanging out at VivoCity, Pokémon Centre’s brand new pop-up store is a destination that you should not miss.

With the festive season coming up in around a month’s time, adorable Pokémon plushies also make for some pretty handy gifts.

Guess we’ll see you there!

