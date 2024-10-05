7-Eleven workers bracing door blown away by Typhoon Krathon in Taiwan

Workers trying to keep 7-Eleven door closed blown backwards by Typhoon Krathon

Recently, Taiwan was struck by Typhoon Krathon, bringing torrential rain and destructive winds. The storm led to fatalities and injuries, as well as several people going missing, reports The Guardian.

On Thursday (3 Oct), a netizen shared a video on Facebook showing the intensity of the storm.

The footage showed three 7-Eleven employees blown away by the ferocious winds while they were trying to keep the convenience store’s doors closed.

According to a report by Taiwan News, the incident happened at a store in Gushan District in Kaohsiung City.

The powerful gust caused glass to shatter and forced workers to stumble backwards.

As the glass doors were destroyed, shelves in the stores were also blown away.

Shelves toppled & ceiling wrecked

According to TVBS, the store’s ceiling was also wrecked by the force of the wind, with panels falling and flying about the convenience store.

The three workers were covered by debris that collapsed due to the gust.

When the winds abated, one of the workers could be seen standing up and walking to stay behind a photocopier.

The other man then crawled from beneath the ceiling panels to assess the damage to their store and take refuge.

According to Taiwan News, the trio reportedly sustained minor injuries from the incident.

