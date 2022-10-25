7 S’pore Puppies Urgently In Need Of Fosterers, Require 4 Meals Daily

Purely Adoptions Urgently Seeking Fosterers For 7 Puppies

Not many of us can say no to adorable puppy-dog eyes. But these little fur kids are also a huge responsibility.

Facebook community Purely Adoptions is now urgently seeking people who are up for the challenge to foster seven recently rescued puppies.

They are all about two months old and require four meals every day.

7 puppies up for adoption

On Monday (24 Oct), Purely Adoptions, a group dedicated to rehoming rescued animals, said they are urgently appealing for fosterers.

The group had just rescued seven two-month-old puppies. There are four boys and three girls in the group.

All the puppies have since been dewormed.

Currently, the puppies are settling down before their veterinary checks and vaccinations.

Contact Purelywoof if interested to foster puppies

While extremely adorable, puppies are a lot of work and require some serious commitment.

According to the Facebook post, the puppies will need four meals daily. Fosterers will also have to clean up after them, which is no small task.

Purely Adoptions said ideally, they are hoping each fosterer can take at least two puppies.

The animal group will also provide basic essentials for the doggos.

However, fosterers will have to assist with veterinary visits for vaccinations and checks on the puppies.

If you’re up for giving these puppies a safe place to reside, do contact Purelywoof via the number stated in the Facebook post here.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Purely Adoptions on Facebook.