6 Puppies Rescued From High-Traffic Area In S’pore, Animal Welfare Group Appeals For Milk Powder

Exclusively Mongrels Limited Appeals For Milk Powder To Feed Rescued Puppies

Looking after a pet is a huge responsibility that may sometimes extend to your pet’s little ones.

Unfortunately, not everyone is cut out for the job. Some owners may even abandon their pets after realising the demands of having animals under their care.

On Sunday (29 May), Exclusively Mongrels Limited shared on Facebook that it had recently rescued six puppies.

The animal welfare group is now appealing for milk powder donations to feed the pups.

Six puppies rescued from dangerous area

A few days ago, a feeder found six puppies in a high-traffic area.

Fearing they may become roadkill, the feeder decided to remove them and place them in a safe home environment.

The little ones were then brought under the care of Exclusively Mongrels Limited.

Appealing for milk powder donations for puppies

On 29 May, Exclusively Mongrels Limited said it is appealing for Atasco 100% Whole Goat Milk Powder for the pups.

Dog bakery The Barkery Singapore had offered the milk powder at a discounted rate.

Nonetheless, the animal welfare group is seeking the public’s help to fund the milk powder.

Hopefully, the puppies will grow strong and healthy enough to be rehomed in a few weeks.

If you’d like to help out, visit The Barkery’s website here. Simply select “ATASCO Goats Milk Powder” from the drop-down menu and checkout.

According to the website, the milk powder is going at a discounted rate of S$19.20 per packet.

Consider supporting Exclusively Mongrels Limited

It is sad when we hear of pet abandonment cases in Singapore.

Thankfully, animal welfare groups such as Exclusively Mongrels Limited help to ensure animals, such as mongrels, are loved and cared for.

So if you have the means, consider supporting the cause by purchasing some milk powder for the puppies.

Featured image adapted from Exclusively Mongrels Limited on Facebook and Atasco 100% Goat Milk Powder on Facebook.