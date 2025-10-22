82-year-old man crashes car in Bishan after mistaking accelerator for brake, his licence expired in 1995

82-year-old man whose licence expired in 1995 crashes girlfriend’s car in Bishan

An 82-year-old man, who crashed a car in Bishan after driving with a licence that had expired for 28 years, was sentenced to two weeks’ jail on Wednesday (22 Oct).

The incident occurred after Loh Chun Meng, the elderly man in question, drove his girlfriend’s car to seek medical treatment for knee pain.

The man had reportedly mistaken the car’s accelerator for its brake, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Man with expired licence mounts kerb twice with girlfriend’s car

On 30 Oct 2023, Loh took his girlfriend’s car keys — while she was asleep — and drove to his doctor’s clinic in Towner Road.

Loh did this even though his driver’s licence had expired in Nov 1995 and became invalid due to a lack of renewal.

After getting an injection at the clinic, Loh drove his girlfriend’s car to Block 151 Bishan Street 11 for breakfast.

While at a nearby open-air carpark, Loh mistook the car’s accelerator for the brake and stepped on it.

He promptly drove onto a kerb and crashed into a metal cabinet containing gas cylinders.

Loh then reversed the car onto the road, but proceeded to mount a second kerb and hit a lamp post.

Consequently, his girlfriend’s car ended up damaged with dents, cracks, and scratches, as well as a broken windshield.

Loh himself was unharmed.

Elderly man pleads guilty to 3 driving-related charges

At about 9.40am, a man called the police and reported that an old man had driven into the gas cylinder behind his shop.

In court on Wednesday (22 Oct), Loh pleaded guilty to charges of

Driving without a valid licence

Driving without insurance

Driving without due care and attention

The prosecutor argued that Loh had “no reasonable explanation” for driving without a licence. She said he could have woken his girlfriend and asked her to drive instead.

As such, she sought two to four weeks’ jail, a S$2,000 fine, and a two-year driving ban.

Lawyer highlights Loh’s remorse & medical issues

Loh’s lawyer argued that his client had expressed remorse and regretted his behaviour.

The defence stated that Loh was going through a period of “significant hardships and isolation” following the death of his wife from Covid-19-related illness.

The 82-year-old also has asthma, high blood pressure, osteoarthritis in both knees, and high cholesterol. He showed up to court with a walking frame.

Additionally, his lawyer highlighted that Loh is a retired lieutenant in the Singapore Armed Forces and spent the majority of his life in the military.

As such, he sought a more lenient sentence of not more than 15 days’ jail, a maximum fine of S$2,000, and a driving ban not exceeding two years.

The 82-year-old was eventually sentenced to two weeks’ jail, a S$2,000 fine, and a two-year driving ban.

