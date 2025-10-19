Car drives onto kerb in Jurong West & runs traffic sign down, reverses & leaves the scene

Car knocks traffic sign down in Jurong after driving onto kerb, netizens speculate on possible causes

A car experienced some problems with a turn in Jurong West when it drove up the kerb and into a traffic sign.

The incident allegedly occurred on 17 Oct at 7.45am, involving a black Toyota Corolla, according to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) on Facebook.

Motorists exclaim in shock as car topples sign

While negotiating a turn at Jurong West Street 91, the Toyota instead drove straight forward and off the road entirely. The motorists in the camcar exclaimed in shock at the sight.

Immediately, the Toyota’s driver made a sharp right turn and slammed straight into a “no jaywalking” sign. The car came to a stop after knocking the sign over.

“What the hell are they doing?” One of the camcar’s occupants asked in Mandarin.

After some effort, the car managed to reverse off of the toppled signpost.

It then drove off the kerb and back onto the road as if nothing had happened.

According to the SGRV description, the car left the scene afterwards, all while the camcar’s occupants continued exclaiming in shock and chuckling at the incident.

Netizens suggest phone distraction as possible cause

Numerous netizens suspected that the Toyota driver was distracted by their mobile phone.

Others also suggested that the driver had fallen asleep, resulting in the crash.

Another commenter jokingly said that the Toyota driver should have stopped to render aid to their “victim” and then wished the signpost a speedy recovery.

One user also humorously claimed that pedestrians could now jaywalk across Jurong West Street 91 legally after the car got rid of the sign.

Also read: Honda goes against traffic & gets stuck on kerb in Tampines, driver seen shaking in car

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.