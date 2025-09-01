Honda goes against traffic & gets stuck on kerb in Tampines, driver seen shaking in car

Sorry, wrong turn.

By - 1 Sep 2025, 11:52 am

Honda goes over kerb in Tampines & gets stuck, netizens suspect driver might have ‘medical issue’

A bizarre scene unfolded in Tampines when a Honda Accord drove against the flow of traffic and ended up stuck on a kerb.

The incident reportedly happened on 29 Aug at 5.50pm, at the junction of Tampines Street 82 and Tampines Avenue 4.

Footage shared on Facebook by SG Road Vigilante shows the silver Honda heading the wrong way behind a black car, before attempting to mount the kerb of a pedestrian crossing.

honda tampines kerb

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

Instead, the vehicle got stuck, blocking half the road as other motorists manoeuvred around it.

Honda temporarily gets stuck on Tampines kerb

In the footage, the driver appeared to be shaking inside their vehicle. The person filming claimed that they looked to be “in a daze”.

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

After a while, the Honda managed to drive onto the kerb, but wound up stuck on it, unable to get its rear wheel over.

honda tampines kerb

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

Nearby motorists and passers-by alike gawked at the strange sight.

honda tampines kerb

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

A later photo showed that the vehicle eventually managed to get unstuck, blocking off the turn onto Tampines Street 82.

honda tampines kerb

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

The Facebook post’s description claimed that police were called, but the driver left before they arrived.

Netizens suggest medical issue behind poor driving

The video has since garnered shock and anger from netizens, with many commenters asking what the driver was even trying to do.

Source: Facebook

One commenter, however, criticised the bystanders for not stepping in to help the driver, whom they suspected might be “in trouble”.

Source: Facebook

Others speculated on whether the Honda driver was suffering from a medical emergency or perhaps driving drunk.

Source: Facebook

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.

