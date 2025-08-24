Driver in Bukit Batok mounts kerb twice, nearly hits car then crashes into passing van

Instead of stopping, the BMW driver drove off from the scene after hitting the van.

By - 24 Aug 2025, 5:30 pm

Driver in Bukit Batok performs hit-and-run on van after mounting kerb twice

A BMW driver was caught on camera performing a series of reckless manoeuvres in Bukit Batok before crashing into a van and fleeing the scene.

The incident, which reportedly took place on 23 Aug at about 5.58pm, was captured on a dashboard camera and later shared on Facebook.

Source: Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook

BMW mounts kerb and nearly hits another car

The footage shows the BMW making a right turn from Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 into Bukit Batok West Avenue 3.

During the turn, the BMW ran up against the kerb and stopped in the middle of the road, nearly hitting a Volkswagen beside it.

car bukit batok kerb

Source: Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook

The camcar seemingly honked the horn as both cars stopped moving. Moments later, the BMW continued to move again.

However, the car made a wide left turn and ran onto another kerb, crossing double white lines in the process.

car bukit batok kerb

Source: Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook

It then came off the kerb, made a hard right turn this time, and crashed into the side of a yellow van passing by.

car bukit batok kerb

Source: Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook

“Aiyoh!” the camcar driver exclaimed at the sight.

Instead of stopping, the BMW driver drove off from the scene at once, with the van following along.

car bukit batok kerb

Source: Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook

Netizens suggest drugs or medical issues as cause of bad driving

The shockingly poor driving on display left some netizens convinced that alcohol or drugs might be a contributing factor in the incident.

Source: Facebook

One commenter suggested the driver had no licence and was overturning.

Source: Facebook

A third user instead urged people not to judge too quickly, noting that it could be a medical issue.

They said that the driver would get in trouble in due time, should the cause be drugs or a lack of a licence.

Source: Facebook

Speaking to MS News, the police reported being alerted to an accident involving a car and a minivan along Bukit Batok West Avenue 3 towards Bukit Batok Road, which incurred no injuries.

A 26-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

'Sir, you cannot park here': Police car mounts kerb after allegedly self-skidding in Sembawang

Featured image adapted from Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook.

