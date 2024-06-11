83-year-old S’pore TCM doctor dies suddenly in hospital, was in practice for over 40 years

83-year-old TCM doctor dies suddenly in hospital

Last Monday (3 June), an esteemed 83-year-old Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) doctor died suddenly in hospital.

Dr Tian Rensen had dedicated over 40 years to his practice and was wholeheartedly committed to serving his patients.

His daughter took the reins of his clinic after his retirement.

TCM doctor was diagnosed with terminal kidney failure 4 years ago

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Dr Tian’s eldest daughter, Tian Yuling, shared that her father was diagnosed with terminal kidney failure four years ago.

Despite the grim prognosis of only three months to live, he continued to persevere against the odds.

Towards the end of last month, however, Dr Tian suddenly felt unwell and asked to be taken to the hospital.

“Even on the hospital bed, he ordered his favourite food, including stuffed tofu and chwee kueh,” Ms Tian recounted.

While she initially thought that her father would recover soon, she received the unexpected news of his passing last Monday.

Previously apprenticed in Malaysia & China

Ms Tian further shared that, with the family’s support, her father earned his bachelor’s degree in TCM at the age of 42.

Following that, he continued to pursue his studies in the field.

He continued his academic journey, achieving his master’s degree at 61 and eventually earning his doctorate seven years later, at 68.

To study medicine under his master, Dr Tian would ride his motorcycle to Muar, Malaysia, every day after work.

Besides Malaysia, he also apprenticed in China, where he deepened his knowledge and skills in orthopaedics, acupuncture, and other fields.

Second daughter took over father’s clinic

Determined to follow in Dr Tian’s footsteps, his second daughter made a mid-career switch from accounting to TCM at the age of 40.

After studying at a TCM college for five years, she took over her father’s clinic and commenced her practice.

As of now, she has been in the practice for a decade.

Ms Tian added that even in retirement, her father continued to assist her sister, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to TCM.

Among those who paid their respects at Dr Tian’s funeral were former patients and fellow practitioners, highlighting the impact of his work.

One notable attendee, a renowned TCM practitioner, even knelt to express gratitude to Dr Tian for his early mentorship and selfless teaching.

