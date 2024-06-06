88-year-old man charged with murdering wife at Bukit Panjang flat

88-year-old man in wheelchair charged with murder of wife at Bukit Panjang flat

An 88-year-old man has been charged on Thursday (6 June) for murdering his 74-year-old wife at Block 137 Petir Road.

The man, identified as Mr Ridawi Morsudin, allegedly murdered his wife Mdm Aminah Abdul between 6.40pm on 4 June and 12.58am on Wednesday (5 June).

The 88-year-old has been remanded for a medical examination before returning to court at the end of this month.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Ridawi attended the court session on 6 June via video-link with his left hand cuffed to a wheelchair.

The prosecution called for Ridawi to be remanded for a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he understands the severity of the crime.

The examination would also help ascertain if he has underlying mental conditions that lower his culpability.

District Judge Tan Jen Tse eventually ordered Riwadi to be remanded for three weeks to undergo a medical examination.

The 88-year-old is slated to return to court on 25 June.

Man allegedly killed wife using scizzors

In a statement published on Wednesday (5 June), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the case at about 1am that day.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Mdm Aminah lying motionless in the unit.

She was subsequently pronounced dead by SCDF paramedics. Ridawi was soon arrested at the scene.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Ridawi is suspected of fatally stabbing his wife with a pair of scissors.

One of the couple’s neighbours told the Chinese news site that the accused is a dementia patient who often spoke to himself.

Speaking to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), another neighbour shared that the pair had always shown a friendly disposition.

If convicted of murder, Ridawi could face the death penalty.

