Woman found dead in Bukit Panjang HDB flat, elderly man arrested for suspected murder

A 74-year-old woman was reportedly found dead this morning (5 June) at an HDB flat along Petir Road in Bukit Panjang.

The police have arrested an 88-year-old man for his alleged involvement in murdering the woman.

If found guilty of murder, he faces the death penalty.

According to 8world News, the incident happened at Block 137 Petir Road, near Pending LRT station.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) was alerted to the incident at about 1am on 5 June.

Upon arriving at the scene, police officers found a 74-year-old woman lying motionless in the Petir Road apartment.

SCDF paramedics subsequently pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The police later arrested an 88-year-old man at the scene for allegedly killing the 74-year-old.

Based on preliminary investigations, the elderly man and woman were acquainted. However, SPF did not state how the pair were related.

The man will be charged with murder on Thursday (6 June). If found guilty of murder, he faces the death penalty.

Investigations are ongoing.

Elderly pair were reportedly married

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the elderly pair were married.

Speaking to the Chinese news site, a resident said the 88-year-old suffers from dementia and has a habit of talking to himself.

Another neighbour who spoke to The Straits Times (ST) described him as a “happy-go-lucky” individual.

According to Lianhe Zaobao and 8world, the man had stabbed the woman to death with scissors.

