9-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Abused At Singapore Childcare Centre For Being Late

Many parents in Singapore are busy hustling to provide for the family, therefore entrusting their children to childcare centres.

As such, when supposedly providing care for the little ones, allegations of abuse by childcare centres can seem distressing.

On Tuesday (30 Mar), a mother is accusing a childcare centre for allegedly abusing her 9-year-old daughter.

She claims that her daughter’s arm had scratch marks, and was bleeding.

The childcare centre has denied all allegations, and accuses the mother of extortion. Police investigations are ongoing.

9-year-old allegedly abused for arriving late

On 26 Mar, the mother discovered something amiss on her daughter’s arm during dinner, reports Shin Min Daily News.

Ms Xue – surname directly translated from Chinese – saw her 9-year-old’s arm having visible scratch marks. It was also reportedly bleeding.

Apparently, her daughter had been punished for arriving 30 mins late after lunch.

Lasting for 45 mins, the ‘punishment’ reportedly included scratching her arm, pulling her hair, and shaking her body for over 10 times.

Speaking to Shin Min, Ms Xue said that her daughter was struggling and feeling dizzy when shaken by a teacher.

She repeatedly cried out in pain, but the actions allegedly did not stop.

Recounting the incident, her 9-year-old claimed that the teacher placed a bag on her head, attempting to wrap it around her neck.

Childcare centre denies allegations of abuse

Speaking to Shin Min Daily, the childcare centre has refuted Ms Xue’s claims of abuse.

The centre’s person in-charge Mr Lin – surname directly translated from Chinese – accuses Ms Xue of slander.

He’s denied all allegations of mistreatment, and points to Ms Xue for attempts at extortion.

A police report has been lodged, and investigations are ongoing.

Hope 9-year-old recovers from injuries

Accusations of child abuse are a matter of serious concern. But currently, it is difficult to ascertain the truth of the incident as both parties have provided conflicting accounts.

Let us withhold judgement until the authorities have gotten to the bottom of the case.

Meanwhile, we hope the girl recovers well from her injuries.

