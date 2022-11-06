Singer Aaron Carter Found Dead In His Bathtub, Police Received Report Of Drowning

Aaron Carter Found Dead In California Home On 5 Nov Morning

Aaron Carter, singer of the early 2000s hit song ‘I Want Candy’, was found dead in his California home on Saturday (5 Nov).

He was reportedly found in the bathtub by his house sitter, reported TMZ.

Police received a call at about 11am that he had drowned in the tub.

Homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene, but there is no evidence of foul play at this time.

Police called to scene after Aaron Carter found dead in home

American rapper, singer, and actor Aaron Carter’s body was found in the bathtub of his home in Lancaster, California, on Saturday (5 Nov) morning.

After police received a call that he had drowned, his house was cordoned off.

Police, paramedics, and homicide detectives were later spotted at the scene.

There is no information or evidence of foul play, and it is standard procedure for homicide detectives to investigate such deaths.

Following that, a coroner was seen removing Carter’s body from his home.

A representative of the singer’s team later confirmed that Carter had passed away and the cause of death was still being determined, reported The Guardian.

Ex-fiancée asks public to respect their privacy

Carter is survived by his son, Prince, born in November last year.

Minutes after the news of his death, ex-fiancée Melanie Martin, also the mother of his child, shared a two-second TikTok video of her crying while driving.

Shortly after, she was seen outside Carter’s residence in tears.

“I love Aaron with all my heart, and it’s going to be a journey to raise a son without a father,” Melanie told TMZ.

She then asked the public to respect her family’s privacy as they come to terms with their loss.

Shared video of last performance a day before passing

The 34-year-old singer was best known for his second album Aaron’s Party (Come Get It), released in 2000.

The hit album featured the songs ‘I Want Candy’, ‘Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) and ‘That’s How I Beat Shaq’.

Carter is the brother of Backstreets Boys member Nick Carter. He had opened for the boyband during several Backstreets Boys tours and concerts.

Carter released two albums after that and later got into rapping and acting, appearing on shows including Disney Channel’s Lizzie McGuire.

Over the years, he remained in the public eye, making an appearance on Dancing with the Stars in 2009 and the Carter family’s reality series House Of Carters.

During a US talk show, The Doctors, in 2017, Carter tested positive for prescription drugs. He checked into a rehab facility shortly after.

The following year, Carter released his fifth and final album, Love.

Had strained relationship with his siblings

According to The Daily Mail, he had a strained relationship with his siblings, particularly after the death of his twin sister Leslie. Leslie died at 25 from a drug overdose.

The troubled rapper recently performed for the last time and was heard singing, “I’ll be gone but not for long”.

Carter shared a video of the performance on Instagram just a day before his sudden passing.

Featured image adapted from Aaron Carter on Facebook.