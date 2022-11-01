Backstreet Boys Performing At S’pore Indoor Stadium On 22 Feb 2023, Pre-Sale Tickets Available From 7 Nov

Backstreet Boys To Perform At Singapore Indoor Stadium For DNA World Tour

After four long years, Backstreet’s back — and they will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on 22 Feb 2023.

As part of their DNA World Tour, the iconic boy band announced concert dates across four countries in Asia, including Singapore.

Fans can look forward to renditions of classic hits such as ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’, ‘Quit Playing Games’ and ‘I Want It That Way’.

Pre-sale tickets for Fan Club members will start from 7 Nov, while Live Nation members can purchase them from 9 Nov.

According to a Facebook post by Backstreet Boys on 1 Nov, the famous band will be arriving on our shores on 22 Feb 2023.

This marks four years since their last performance in Singapore, which was back in 2019.

The concert will be part of their Asian leg for the DNA world tour, taking place in the Indoor Stadium. It will also feature other stops in countries like Japan, the Philippines and Taiwan.

Pre-sale of tickets start from 7 Nov

Tickets are priced at S$168, S$198, S$248, S$288 and S$328, excluding booking fees.

For those with memberships under Fan Club or Live Nation, different dates are available for the pre-sale of tickets.

Fan Club members can begin booking their tickets from 7 Nov, 10am to 11.59pm. Sign-ups are available via the following link, upon which members will also be eligible for a VIP upgrade.

As for those under Live Nation, an exclusive pre-sale of tickets will start from 9 Nov, 10am to 11.59pm. Registration via their official website is free as well.

The general sale of tickets will open from 10 Nov, 10am to 11.59pm.

Those interested can opt to purchase them from Ticketmaster, all SingPost outlets, or by calling the following hotline: +65 3158 8588.

A look at the seating map of the concert is also available via Live Nation’s Facebook account.

Here is a summary of the concert details:

Backstreet Boys Live In Concert 2023 – Singapore

Date: 22 Feb 2023

Time: 8pm

Venue: Indoor Stadium

Ticket Prices: S$168, S$198, S$248, S$288, S$328 (prices not inclusive of booking fee)

As the Covid-19 pandemic gradually recedes, it’s been heartening to welcome more performers to our shores.

So quit playing games, and tag a friend in the comments below to let them know that the Backstreet Boys are most definitely back in town.

