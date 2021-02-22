Family Seeks Info On Clarke Quay Accident To Aid Ongoing Investigation

Traffic accidents often happen in the blink of an eye. Sometimes, it can be difficult for motorists to have a clear account of things.

Back in late January, an accident at Clarke Quay involving a car and a motorcycle left 2 people seriously injured.

A family member is now appealing for more information or dashcam footage on the accident to assist with police investigations.

Accident occurred at Merchant Road junction

According to the Facebook post by the cousin of the accident victims, the accident occurred on 30 Jan between 7.50am and 8.30am.

A car and a motorcycle had apparently collided at the junction of Clemenceau Avenue and Merchant Road.

Photos of the accident site show a dark grey Mercedes with its bumper badly damaged.

Nearby, a motorcycle can be seen on the ground with debris around it.

Appealing for info on Clarke Quay accident

The man shares that both his cousin and his sister-in-law – the victims of the accident – are now recovering from serious injuries in the hospital.

In his Facebook post, he appeals to the public for any information or dashcam footage of the accident that can help with police investigation.

He hopes that more details of the accident could surface, ensuring that the case can be closed.

Do reach out if you have any information

Having family members get into an accident is incredibly difficult, especially if it is not known how it happened.

If you happen to be near the accident scene at the time and can provide some information on the case, do reach out to the man via Facebook message here.

MS News wishes both the victims a speedy recovery ahead and hopefully, they will soon be able to gain closure from the incident as more information comes to light.

