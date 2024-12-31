Reddit user shares experience of accidental ‘999’ emergency call, worries about possible prosecution

Redditor’s accidental ‘999’ call sparks concern over possible prosecution

A Redditor recently shared a personal experience on the r/askSingapore subreddit, following an incident of an accidental ‘999’ call caused by butt-dialing the police emergency hotline.

The post, which quickly garnered attention on the platform, detailed how the accidental call led to a follow-up from the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Accidentally dialling ‘999’

The Redditor explained that they inadvertently made the call while the phone was in their back pocket.

Subsequently, and still unaware of the incident, the Redditor was startled to later receive an SMS from the police.

The message informed the Redditor that they had made a silent call to ‘999’ and ‘may be liable for prosecution’.

The Redditor expressed concern about potential repercussions, clarifying in the post that the call was unintentional.

Incident sparks discussion on repercussion of accidental emergency calls

The incident has sparked a discussion on Reddit, with many users weighing in on the strict enforcement of emergency hotline regulations in Singapore.

Some commenters sympathised with the Redditor, sharing their own experiences of accidentally dialling emergency numbers.

Many advised the OP not to worry, stating that it was “ok” since the call was an accident and the police would regard the incident as an accidental dial.

Others explained that as long as the OP wasn’t “trying to be funny” or prank-calling the police, they shouldn’t worry about the accidental dial.

Some netizens managed to see the funny side of it and made a joke about the situation.

The Singapore Police view silent or false ‘999’ calls as a serious matter.

It is an offence to abuse emergency hotline numbers. Where necessary, the Police, in consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers, will prosecute such callers in court.

Those convicted of making harassing or obscene telephone calls to emergency numbers may be jailed for up to a year or fined up to S$5,000 or both.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Police Force for comments.

