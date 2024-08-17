Man arrested for allegedly setting fire to bicycles & PMAs at Admiralty void deck

Man allegedly sets fire to bicycles & PMAs in Admiralty

At about 2.10am on Thursday (15 Aug), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) was alerted to an incident where eight bicycles and three Personal Mobility Aids (PMAs) were set on fire.

The fire reportedly took place at the void deck of a residential block along Admiralty Link.

Officers subsequently reviewed footage from police cameras and arrested a suspect on Friday (16 Aug).

The officers seized a lighter and a box of fire starters which were allegedly used to commit the offence.

The 41-year-old man will be charged on Saturday (17 Aug) with the offence of mischief by fire with intent to cause damage.

If found proven guilty, he faces up to seven years’ jail and a fine.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.