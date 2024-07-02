Penthouse resident in China cuts aerial worker’s safety rope after it damaged his rooftop garden

Penthouse resident in China cuts aerial worker’s safety rope

A penthouse resident in Chongqing, China cut an aerial worker’s safety rope while the worker was operating at a height.

According to See Hua Daily, the resident did this because the workers had accidentally damaged part of his rooftop flower garden during their work.

Fortunately, another rope was holding up the worker, and four others were nearby to assist.

Workers damaged resident’s flowerbed

According to local media reports, the resident occupied the top floor of a 32-story building and had converted the rooftop into a garden.

At the time of the incident, the building required repairs due to falling tiles on its exterior, requiring the help of aerial workers.

They secured the rope on the rooftop of the building and did the repairs suspended by the side of the building.

While working, the workers accidentally damaged the resident’s flowerbed.

In response, the resident picked up a shovel and used it to cut the rope holding up the worker on the 110-metre-high building.

Aerial worker held up by another rope

Fortunately, the worker was secured by an additional rope, preventing an accident.

There were also four other staff members in the area who immediately stopped the resident.

However, when confronted, the resident became aggressive and even raised his shovel as if to attack them.

The aerial workers then alerted the police about the incident.

Parties reached a settlement

When the police arrived at the scene, the resident admitted his mistake and expressed willingness to compensate the worker.

The two parties have reportedly reached a settlement.

However, after the incident was exposed online, netizens criticized the resident, arguing he should not have been let off easily as his actions could have put the worker’s life in danger.

Featured image adapted from Sing Tao Daily