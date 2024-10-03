Aetos officer charged for pointing gun at colleague while on duty at Woodlands Checkpoint

Aetos officer charged for pointing a gun at colleague at Woodlands Checkpoint

While on duty at Woodlands Checkpoint last Saturday (28 Sept), an Aetos officer allegedly pointed a loaded gun at another officer.

Muhammad Noorarman Shah Anwar, 23, was charged on Wednesday (2 Oct) for endangering the safety of his colleague, Muhammad Amali Abdul Halim.

Court documents did not reveal the reasons behind Noorarman’s alleged act, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Both Aetos officers were also accused of taking a photograph at the checkpoint with a mobile phone.

Under the Infrastructure Protection Act, it is illegal to take photographs or videos at protected premises, such as Woodlands Checkpoint.

Aetos terminated officers’ employment

Responding to ST’s queries, an Aetos spokesperson revealed that the security company has terminated both men’s employment.

“Aetos has a zero tolerance policy towards any breach of our stringent protocols concerning firearms and controlled equipment,” the spokesperson said.

The officers will return to court on 15 Oct.

For endangering another person’s safety, Noorarman faces up to six months’ jail and a fine of up to S$2,500.

Both men also face up to two years’ jail and a fine of up to S$20,000 if found guilty of the offence under the Infrastructure Protection Act.

