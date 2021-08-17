Afghans Look To Flee From Kabul On Plane As Taliban Takes Over Capital

Warning: The following article contains graphic images and videos.

Afghanistan has been thrown into turmoil as the Taliban, a militant group, has taken over the capital Kabul.

Commercial flights, including those from Singapore Airlines (SIA), have been diverted owing to the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan.

In the midst of this chaos, a viral video shows several Afghans clambering on a United States Air Force plane as it’s taking off.

Afghans climb on plane as it’s taking off from Kabul airport

A mass of people can be seen in the viral video chasing after a C-17 US Air Force warplane as it’s taking off from Kabul airport.

It is unclear as to how the civilians managed to get on the tarmac at the airport while a plane is taking off.

The masses appear to be clamouring to get on the plane, but as it’s taking off, several of them climb onto the plane’s surface in a desperate attempt to leave with it.



All the while, the plane continues its take-off.

However, “objects” can be seen in another video reportedly falling from the plane as it’s in the air.

The plane does not stop for a single moment.

The distressing sight is such that illustrates the terror that’s sweeping Afghanistan at the moment.

Asvaka News Agency claims that some local residents had seen young men fall into people’s houses.

They were reportedly clinging on to the very plane that’d taken off.

At least 3 men have reportedly passed away.

Taliban takes over Kabul

The American occupation of Afghanistan that began in 2001 is gradually ending, with President Joe Biden announcing the withdrawal of troops there by 11 Sep — the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack in 2001.

The Taliban, which controlled much of the rural areas, took this chance to launch an offensive.

By mid-Aug, they had succeeded in taking over Kabul — Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that the Afghan president, Ashraf Ghani, left Afghanistan on 14 Aug.

This ceded Kabul to the Taliban, an insurgent group that enforces a strict interpretation of Sharia law, including banning women from attending schools and requiring that they wear a burqa.

Many are now seeking to flee, which led to scenes like the above at Kabul airport.

A country in turmoil

Even as the world battles a pandemic, war still persists in several parts of the world.

Our hearts go out to those who’ve been caught up in this conflict, both in seen and unseen ways.

The hope now is that as many of them can be saved as possible and that assistance will bring them a better future. We also hope for an end to this conflict.

