mm2 Entertainment Confirms ‘Ah Girls Go Army’ Sequel

‘Ah Girls Go Army’ (AGGA) officially hit cinemas on 1 Feb, and within its opening week, the film has raked in $1.67 million in ticket sales.

While it was a box office hit, the movie drew mixed reviews amongst viewers for its depiction of women serving National Service (NS).

Whether you love it or hate it, you’ll now get another chance to decide. A sequel to AGGA has now been confirmed.

mm2 Entertainment, the company behind the movie, added that its release date would soon be announced.

‘Ah Girls Go Army’ sequel confirmed

On Monday (7 Feb), CNA Lifestyle reported that an mm2 Entertainment spokesperson has confirmed that there would be a second AGGA movie.

While the release date has not been revealed, mm2 Entertainment said it would be announced soon.

AGGA opened in cinemas islandwide on 1 Feb. Just 3 days later, on 3 Feb, the movie broke the $1 million mark in sales.

Director Jack Neo then posted a Facebook video of him and the cast members thanking supporters.

On Monday (7 Feb), the movie has earned $1.67 million at the Singapore box office.

These figures include the 4 days of sneak previews before the movie’s official opening.

Movie faced backlash

AGGA is a spin-off of Neo’s successful ‘Ah Boys To Men’ series.

The movie is set in a future where Singapore’s male population is too small, and NS is made mandatory for women.

It features the first group of women who have to serve the nation. Since the sneak previews of AGGA were released, the movie has received backlash.

Many called the movie out for perpetuating stereotypes, fat-shaming, and its excessive product placements.

Set to become another multi-movie comedy series

AGGA has been doing well in the box office thus far, raking in huge sums.

It looks like AGGA is set to turn into another multi-movie comedy series, much like its predecessor, ‘Ah Boys To Men’.

Whether Jack Neo will make changes to the series based on the reviews received thus far, we’ll have to wait and see.

