Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand after alleged bomb threat

Air India flight receives bomb threat, makes emergency landing in Thailand

A day after the tragic crash that claimed over 240 lives, another Air India flight became the centre of attention when it allegedly received a bomb threat, forcing it to land in Thailand.

According to Khaosod, Phuket International Airport received a request for an emergency landing from Air India Flight AI 379 at around 9.30am on Friday (13 June)

156 passengers evacuated

The captain alerted the airport that the crew had found a threatening note in the restroom that said “F**$ you all bomb”. At 10.35am, the plane was granted permission to land.

After the plane landed, the 156 passengers on board were evacuated in line with emergency procedures. A search for the person who made the bomb threat is also ongoing.

Flight looped in Andaman Sea before returning

According to FlightRadar24, AI 379 left Phuket at around 9.30am and was headed towards New Delhi, India. After finding the bomb threat, the plane made a wide loop in the Andaman Sea before returning to the Thai island and went into a holding pattern as it awaited permission to make an emergency landing.

Last October, an Air India Express flight received a similar bomb threat, prompting the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) to scramble two F-15 fighter jets into the air.

Featured image adapted from FlightRadar24 and @airindia on Instagram.