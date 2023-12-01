Water Drips From Overhead Storage On Air India Flight, Airline Apologises For ‘Rare Occurrence’

Video Shows Air India Overhead Compartment Seemingly Leaking Water

Passengers aboard a recent Air India flight were treated to a surprise ‘shower’ when it started ‘raining’ from the plane ceiling.

A video circulating on X shows that the water appeared to have come from the cabin’s overhead compartment.

The airline has since addressed the issue in a statement, stating that it was a rare incident of condensation adjustment.

Water drips onto middle aisle seats on Air India flight

On 29 Nov, X user @balwhiner shared a post with the caption, “Air India… fly with us — it’s not a trip… it’s an immersive experience”.

The attached video gives some context to his otherwise cryptic words.

In the 45-second clip, water can be seen dripping continuously from the overhead compartment onto the seats below.

Judging from the relaxed passengers in the background, however, the incident only affected the middle aisle.

Incident was due to condensation adjustment

According to NDTV, the affected flight had been en route to Amritsar, India from London, England on 24 Nov.

The plane had apparently developed a “rare occurrence of condensation adjustment in the cabin”, said Air India in a statement.

As a result of the incident, cabin crew moved the affected passengers to other vacant seats.

The airline added that they “regret this unexpected incident” and is “committed to the safety and comfort of guests on board”.

