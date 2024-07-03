AirAsia celebrates first cabin crew’s retirement at 60, Internet shocked by how young he looks

AirAsia celebrates first cabin crew’s retirement at 60

On 1 July, AirAsia posted a TikTok video celebrating its first cabin crew, Nordin Razali, who retired at 60.

The video shows Mr Razali being surprised by the staff as he walks into the room. He was also presented with two cakes and gifts to celebrate his retirement.

After the video was released, many netizens were surprised to see how young he looked, given his age.

The AirAsia cabin crew TikTok account @airasiacabincrew shared the 1-minute video of its staff celebrating Mr Razali’s retirement at 60.

He was the budget airline’s first cabin crew.

In the video, the staff popped party poppers as soon as he walked into the room.

The staff then surprised Mr Razali with two cakes and a fruit basket.

The video partly features his final flight to Kuching, with his voice expressing gratitude about his career towards the airline.

He announced that this flight marked his final one after 35 years of service.

“I’ve loved every moment spent in the skies, bringing people together with their loved ones. 35 years have been truly magical,” he said.

He then thanked all the passengers for being part of his final flight, saying it was an honour to serve them as a cabin crew.

“From the bottom of my 60-year-old heart, I wish you safe travels and happy landings for many more years to come,” he said.

According to his Instagram post, he was also given two tickets to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia by Tony Fernandes, the CEO of AirAsia,

Netizens amazed by his youthful looks

While many netizens wished him a happy retirement, others commented on his youthful look despite being 60 years old.

One TikTok user found it hard to believe that he was 60, saying he looked like he was in his 40s.

Another netizen asked for his skincare tips and routine, impressed by his youthful appearance.

One person wished him a happy retirement and also remarked on his youthful looks.

Another said that he chose the right career because his happiness in his job was what kept him looking young.

