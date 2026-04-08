Ceiling panel falls off on AirAsia flight from S’pore to KL during landing, no injuries reported

Panel detaches on AirAsia flight during landing in KL

A routine AirAsia flight from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur was met with an unexpected ending when part of the plane’s ceiling panel got detached, falling onto the seats below.

This occurred as the plane was landing at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 last Saturday (4 April).

A 37-year-old passenger, Mr Tan (name transliterated from Mandarin), told Shin Min Daily News that he was travelling on AirAsia flight AK720 when the incident occurred, at roughly 10.10pm.

It came off once the plane touched the ground

Mr Tan noted that the descent felt “normal”.

However, at the moment of touchdown, a strange noise was heard, followed by a large panel falling from the ceiling several rows ahead of him.

“There is always a vibration when the wheels hit the ground; that’s normal, and it wasn’t particularly violent, but I didn’t expect the panel to just fall off.”

“The sound of the airplane landing was loud, so the [incident regarding the] panel hitting the seats wasn’t immediately obvious to everyone,” he recounted.

Passengers shocked by incident but laughed it off

Witnesses noted that the detached piece was a cover panel used to shield the cabin lighting.

While part of it landed across the passenger seats, another portion remained dangling in mid-air.

According to Mr Tan, many passengers were left stunned, with some laughing in disbelief.

“Several foreign passengers sitting in front of me started laughing immediately, likely because they couldn’t believe how such a thing could happen,” he said.

No passengers reportedly injured

As the plane had just touched down, the cabin crew used the intercom to remind passengers to stay seated and keep their seatbelts fastened.

Fortunately, the row where the panel fell was unoccupied at the time, and the aisle remained clear.

The aircraft taxied to the gate, and all passengers disembarked safely.

Witness expressed concern over safety

While there were no reported injuries, Mr Tan expressed concern over aviation safety.

“Regular inspections are crucial. It would have been a serious matter if it had hit someone, especially a child. If a larger section had fallen, the consequences could have been disastrous. Safety should never be taken lightly, even for short-haul flights.”

Aircraft underwent all required maintenance checks before departure

According to AirAsia Malaysia’s General Manager, Datuk Captain Fareh Mazputra, some of the hoses on the cabin panel became loose and detached as the plane was landing.

“The aircraft had undergone all required maintenance checks before leaving Singapore. This includes the routine 36-hour visual and physical assessments.

“AirAsia’s engineering team later conducted a thorough inspection to ensure the panels were safe and secure,” said Fareh.

The airline has since issued an apology for any inconvenience caused, thanking passengers for their understanding. The low-cost carrier reiterated that passenger safety remains its top priority in every aspect of its operations.

Also read: AirAsia flight lands at wrong airport in South Korea, even crew members were confused



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Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Flystrippers.