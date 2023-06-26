AirAsia Passenger’s Luggage Goes Missing After Reaching S’pore, No Updates From Airline Since 5 June

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Passenger Aboard AirAsia Flight Loses Luggage After Flying Back From Jakarta

Coming to terms with the end of an overseas vacation certainly feels heartbreaking, but imagine having to deal with lost luggage after that.

Unfortunately, this was the case for a passenger on an AirAsia flight.

After returning to Singapore from Jakarta, he found out that his luggage containing S$3,000 worth of items had gone missing.

To make matters worse, staff at Changi Airport allegedly behaved poorly when he approached them for help.

AirAsia passenger’s luggage disappears after flight

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Xiao shared that he was travelling from Jakarta to Singapore with his family on 5 June aboard AirAsia flight QZ264.

They had to wait over 20 minutes to pick up their check-in luggage. When they still didn’t spot it, Mr Xiao felt something was amiss.

His baggage, a medium-sized black suitcase, contained perfumes and souvenirs purchased from overseas. It weighed 9kg, with the value of the items amounting to about S$3,000.

Mr Xiao then approached the lost and found counter at Changi Airport for assistance.

However, the staff member manning the counter was allegedly ill-mannered. They reportedly stated furiously during their interaction, “If you speak louder again, I will call the police.”

“I was very anxious at the time,” Mr Xiao explained, adding that he didn’t know if the suitcase had been stolen or left in Jakarta.

The fact that the suitcase contained valuable items compounded his anxiety, which he said the staff “obviously couldn’t understand.”

Airport says it’s an airline issue

The staff member told Mr Xiao to submit a lost and found report, stating that he would receive a reply in seven days.

He subsequently did so, but received no update on the matter.

“I’ve waited seven days, called, emailed, but have not heard back about the whereabouts of the suitcase,” he said. “I don’t know what to do now.”

In response to Shin Min Daily News’ queries, a Changi Airport spokesperson said passengers can contact AirAsia for the whereabouts of their luggage.

As for the alleged poor behaviour of their staff, the spokesperson said they would need more details before conducting further investigation.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and AirAsia.