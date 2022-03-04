Airbnb Waives All Fees For Room Bookings In Ukraine

Airbnb, as a concept, was a breath of fresh air for travellers looking to get an authentic sense of what local life is like when they travel overseas.

Connecting travellers with self-made hosts, anyone around the world could realistically lease their homes up for rent on the site.

As the invasion occurred in Ukraine, an influencer shared his idea of booking rooms in war-hit areas of Ukraine to help those with immediate monetary assistance.

Yesterday I shared an idea to support Ukraine by booking rooms for rent on AirBNB. 24 hours later, 100's of people are booking AirBnBs in Ukraine as a way to send immediate monetary assistance to people in hard-hit areas. The messages in response from the hosts are so moving pic.twitter.com/ai2Je8VKCt — IG: @quentin.quarantino (@quentquarantino) March 3, 2022

The movement has picked up since Friday (4 Mar) morning and Airbnb communicated that they will be waiving fees associated with bookings in Ukraine, allowing hosts to receive the booking fees in full.

Kind folk book rooms with no intent on staying

The movement was initially started by Twitter user @quentquarantino, but many others have since followed suit.

The idea is to book Airbnb rooms in hard-hit areas of Ukraine, allowing those on the ground to receive the booking fees in full.



Although there are many other organisations spearheading charity drives, by booking an Airbnb, one could help those in these cities with immediate monetary assistance.

Within the Airbnb website, kind folk can exchange messages with their hosts and most of them took the opportunity to show their support and solidarity with their hosts.

Many of the beneficiaries thanked their donators and welcomed them back to Ukraine once the conflict ends.

Airbnb confirms waiving of all fees for bookings in Ukraine

Seeing the movement pick up pace in the last few hours, Airbnb communicated in a tweet that they will be waiving all fees on bookings in Ukraine.

Hi there, thank you for contacting us. We can confirm we are waiving all guest and host fees on all bookings in Ukraine at this time. Thank you. https://t.co/WCQEFGIlXC — Airbnb Help (@AirbnbHelp) March 3, 2022

This includes host and guest fees, allowing those in hard-hit areas to receive the booking fees in full.

A show of solidarity in difficult times

With the help of the internet and good intentions, a movement can spark up like wildfire.

Kudos to those who have booked their Airbnb rooms to help those in need in Ukraine.

Aside from the money, this display of solidarity and support for the Ukrainians is a heartwarming sight in these difficult times.

