Al Capone’s Has S$1 Guinness Pints At Cuppage Outlet For Customers Who Bring Their Own Mug

Al Capone’s Offering S$1 Guinness Pints At New Cuppage Outlet

Those looking to celebrate the near end of the week need not look further.

Tonight (9 Mar), Al Capone’s Ristorante & Bar is offering S$1 Guinness pints to customers who bring their own mugs.

According to the bar, the one-day promotion is exclusive to their new Cuppage outlet from 5pm to 10pm.

Bring your own mug to get S$1 Guinness

The bar first posted a teaser of the promotion on 23 February.

Based on their Facebook post, the opening promotion is part of the bar’s celebration of its new outlet at Cuppage Terrace.

Al Capone’s said they would be pouring a full pint of Guinness for just S$1, provided customers bring their own mugs.

The bar also stated that customers can claim unlimited pints of the S$1 drink.

In a follow-up post on Wednesday (8 Mar), the bar confirmed that the promotion will take place on Thursday (9 Mar).

Subsequent announcements on Thursday (9 Mar) revealed that the promotion is for one night only and that customers will have a five-hour window to claim their drinks.

Guinness promo pints about S$6 cheaper than usual

The bar’s promotional material states that a pint of Guinness at any Al Capone’s outlet costs S$6.90 every day this month — an affordable amount for those in the know.

However, tonight’s promotion at the new Cuppage outlet is an even greater markdown from the usual prices.

If you’re looking for a place to unwind after a long work day, here’s how you can get there:



Al Capone’s Ristorante & Bar @ Cuppage

Address: 37 Cuppage Road, Cuppage Terrace, Singapore 229460

Nearest MRT: Somerset Station

Do note that you’d have to pay cash for the pints.

Enjoy cheap Guinness pints at Al Capone’s

Though it’s unfortunate that the promotion didn’t fall on a Friday, it’s still not every day that we get to enjoy a pint of Guinness for just S$1.

If you and your mates are looking for a place to unwind tonight, we think Al Capone’s new outlet at Cuppage is certainly worth your consideration.

Having said that, be sure to bring along mugs to enjoy the promotion or you might end up spending way more for your booze.

