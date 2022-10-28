Alfa Romeo Driver Makes Late U-Turn At Bedok Junction, Scolds Motorist In His Way

Alfa Romeo Driver Makes Late U-Turn At Bedok Junction On 27 Oct

When it comes to U-turning on the road, it’s vital for us to make our intentions known early and to do so in a way that doesn’t endanger others.

This Alfa Romeo driver seemingly did neither when he executed a late U-turn at a traffic junction in Bedok.

After overshooting the turning lane, the driver made an abrupt turn back, putting the driver behind him in a tight spot.

Almost colliding, the driver of the red Alfa Romeo spared no expense at spewing expletives in the direction of the other motorist.

Alfa Romeo driver almost collides with motorist after late U-turn

On Thursday (27 Oct), a video of the Alfa Romeo driver’s antics was shared on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page.

In the clip, the driver overshot the turn at the junction of Bedok North and Upper Changi Road.

After realising his mistake, the driver quickly made a late U-turn just as the motorist behind him started turning round the bend.

The two cars appeared to be set for a head-on collision as a result of the front driver’s late turn.

Seeing how close they came to an accident, the Alfa Romeo driver got agitated and pulled up to the other motorist’s side.

With his window down, the Alfa Romeo driver started scolding the other motorist, with aggressive hand gestures chucked in there.

Although the audio was muted, the Alfa Romeo driver allegedly directed a slew of vulgarities to the other motorist.

After saying his peace, the driver sped off as the motorist awkwardly followed closely behind as the pair waited at another traffic junction.

Netizens condemn driver’s actions

Fellow motorists had a field day in the comments section, with many condemning the Alfa Romeo driver’s actions.

One user suggested that the antique car had no power steering, thus requiring a larger turning radius.

Another netizen joked that the driver must’ve thought that he was driving a lorry instead of a mini car.

As with vintage cars, getting into an accident may be the final nail in the coffin as replacement parts are hard to come by, as this user alluded to.

