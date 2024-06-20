Amah from ‘How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies’ holding fan meet at Suntec City on 24 June

Amah from ‘How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies’ holding fan meet at Suntec City

Next Monday (24 June), Usha Seamkhum — who plays ‘Amah’ in the movie — will be making a special appearance at Golden Village Suntec City together with movie director Pat Boonnitipat.

Fans can stand a chance to win group photo session with Amah & director

At 6.50pm, the event will kick off with a screening of the movie.

This will be followed by the highly anticipated meet-and-greet session from 9.10pm.

During the post-screening session, members of the audience will get an opportunity to ask Director Pat and Amah burning questions about the show.

Lucky fans may also stand a chance to score a group photo session with the pair.

Golden Village Movie Club members can purchase tickets to the meet-and-greet session for S$16 each. Meanwhile, tickets for the general public are priced at S$18.

Sadly, tickets for the events are already sold out at the time of this article.

Biggest Thai movie in Singapore to date

In a media release, Golden Village noted that as of Monday (17 June), ‘How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies’ has grossed S$3.67 million in ticket sales.

Apart from being the “biggest Thai movie in Singapore” to date, it is also one of the highest-grossing movies this year.

The special event was thus hosted to thank Singaporeans for their overwhelming support of the film.

The film follows the story of a young man, M, who goes to great lengths to win the affection of his cancer-stricken grandmother.

In doing so, he hopes to claim a multimillion-dollar inheritance from her.

