50 Amazon 6.6 deals at up to 72% off, grab something cool for Dad this Father’s Day

Amazon 6.6 deals that would make great Father’s Day gifts for any kind of dad

Father’s Day is around the corner — 15 June, to be exact — and if you’re still scratching your head over what to get for the main man in your life, the Amazon 6.6 sale might just be your saving grace.

From 6 to 8 June, expect markdowns of up to 72% on everything from gadgets and grooming kits to thoughtful picks for those who’ve just welcomed little ones.

As always, Prime members get first dibs with early access starting 5 June. Not part of the club yet? Now’s a great time to join.

For the tech-savvy dad

If your dad lights up at the words “FPS” or “RGB”, these deals are for him. From gaming accessories to high-speed storage upgrades, the Amazon 6.6 sale is packed with gadgets that’ll enhance his desk setup or mobile workstation — ideal for hardcore gamers, digital hoarders, or anyone obsessed with fast file transfers.

1) SteelSeries Apex 3 RGB Gaming Keyboard — S$61.86 (U.P. S$129.00)

2) SteelSeries QcK+ Gaming Mouse Pad — S$17.75 (U.P. S$39.00)

3) SanDisk Nintendo Switch MicroSDXC Card — S$23.31 (U.P. S$73.80)

4) SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable Solid State Drive, 1TB — S$163.48 (U.P. S$360.80)

5) SanDisk Ultra Dual Type-C USB 3.1 OTG Drive, 256GB — S$25.82 (U.P. S$59)

For the aspiring Gordon Ramsay dad

Some dads unwind on the pickleball court. Yours finds his peace dicing onions with chef-like precision or brewing the perfect cup of coffee before anyone else is up. Whether he’s plating dishes like a MasterChef finalist or finally nailing his pasta game, these kitchen must-haves will have him cooking up a storm and loving every minute of it.

6) Joseph Joseph Nest Chop Chopping Boards — S$38.13 (U.P. S$79)

7) OXO SteeL Salad Spinner — S$75.55 (U.P. S$95.57)

8) Zwilling J.A. Henckels Pasta/Asparagus Pot — S$76.33 (U.P. S$178.00)

9) OXO Good Grips Precision Pour Glass Oil Dispenser — S$17.79 (U.P. S$24.30)

10) Bialetti Moka Brattalo Glass Coffee Jar — S$27.09 (U.P. S$43)

11) Cuisinart Stainless Steel Chopper — S$27.17 (U.P. S$35.29)

For the stylish dad

Mum’s not the only fashionable one — Dad can hold his own in the style department, too. These pieces will have him looking sharp for whatever’s on the calendar, from Casual Fridays at the office to weekend mall outings with the fam.

12) Dickies Men’s Loose Fit Double Knee Twill Work Pant — S$37.16 (U.P. S$50)

13) Teva Men’s Hurricane XLT Sandals — S$67.10 (U.P. S$100)

14) KEEN Men’s Hyperport H2 Breathable Easy-On Sandals — S$111.86 (U.P. S$130.55)

15) Columbia Men’s Utilizer Polo, Black — S$37.26 (U.P. S$72)

16) Nautica Men’s Short Sleeve Solid Cotton Pique Polo Shirt — S$23.94 (U.P. S$86)

17) Columbia Men’s Steens Mountain Full Zip Soft Fleece Jacket — S$42.85 (U.P. S$86)

18) Lee Men’s Extreme Motion Performance Regular Straight Pant — S$34.40 (U.P. S$53)

19) Cole Haan Men’s Grand Crosscourt Premier Sneaker — S$87.54 (S$159)

20) Timberland Men’s Classic Leather Jean Belt — S$22.32 (U.P. S$28)

21) Casio Men’s ‘G-Shock’ Quartz Resin Sport Watch — S$51.89 (U.P. S$108)

22) Casio Men’s MW600F-2AV Sport Watch — S$18.61 (S$33)

For the globe-trotting dad

Travelling — be it for business or leisure — can be exhausting, but the right gear makes a big difference. Items like packable bags, trusty bottles, and secure wallets will help Dad stay organised, comfortable, and ready for anything the journey throws his way.

23) Samsonite Foldaway Packable Duffel Bag — S$30.21 (U.P. S$49)

24) Osprey Daylite Daypack — S$67.40 (U.P. S$94.09)

25) Travelon World Travel Essentials Set — S$17.27 (U.P. S$38)

26) Arena Cobra Ultra Swipe Racing Swim Goggles — S$53.31 (S$104)

27) Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap — S$41.92 (U.P. S$66)

28) Carhartt Men’s Trifold Wallet — S$32.62 (S$51)

29) Timberland Men’s Sportz Passcase — S$13.97 (U.P. S$29)

For the dad who’s into self-care

Not all men think a basic bar of soap is enough to look good. For the dad who appreciates a proper shave, clear skin, and a solid shower routine, these grooming essentials will keep him feeling sharp, clean, and ready to take on the day.

30) Sukin Botanical Body Wash — S$16.87 (U.P. $36)

31) Sukin Sukin Botanical Body Wash Ylang Ylang & Cedar — S$16.87 (U.P. S$36)

32) Gillette Fusion Manual Razor Blades, 8 Count — S$36.77 (U.P. S$44.30)

33) Gillette Foamy Menthol Shave Foam — S$5.81 (U.P S$7)

34) Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel — S$20.23 (U.P S$25.83)

35) Oral B Precision Clean Electric Toothbrush Replacement Head, 5 Pack — S$33 (U.P. S$41.25)

36) Oral B Tooth and Gum Care Toothpaste — S$8.64 (U.P. S$10.80)

For the creative kid-at-heart dad

Who says grown-ups can’t play? Whether he’s reliving his ‘Star Wars’ enthusiast days, fine-tuning a Ferrari brick by brick, or geeking out over a ‘Transformers’ throwback, these detailed collectables are made for dads who never really outgrew their toys — just upgraded them.

37) Lego Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser Building Set for Adults — S$674.93 (U.P. S$899.90)

38) Lego Technic Ferrari F1 Car Model Kit for Adults — S$262.43 (U.P. S$349.90)

39) Transformers Generations Selects Age of the Primes Trypticon Converting Action Figure — S$223.93 (U.P. S$319.90)

For the dad who just became a dad

And of course, we’re not forgetting the newest members of the dad club. For the freshly minted papa learning the ropes, these baby-care staples offer support where it counts, making those early days of parenthood a little less overwhelming.

40) Enfagrow Pro A+ Stage 3 Milk Powder Formula for Children DHA+ (1-3Y) — S$46.15 (U.P. S$55.45)

41) Pigeon Baby Wipes Pure Water 80s — S$62.82 (U.P. S$73.90)

42) Pigeon SofTouch Nursing Bottle Twin Pack — S$38.80 (S$48.50)

43) Pigeon Baby Laundry Detergent Pure Refill — S$5.99 (U.P. S$7.05)

44) Pigeon Real Breastfeeding Bottle — S$14.52 (U.P. S$26.40)

45) Huggies Platinum Naturemade Pants XL, Pack of 3 — S$64.25 (U.P. S$84.60)

46) Pampers Diaper Premium Care Pants XL — S$24.60 (U.P. S$30.75)

47) Aveeno Baby Daily Moisturizing Wash and Shampoo — S$13.23 (U.P. S$16.57)

48) The Montessori Toddler: A Parent’s Guide to Raising a Curious and Responsible Human Being — S$17.78 (U.P. S$34.88)

49) Fisher-Price Baby’s First Blocks — S$13.73 (U.P S$17.90)

50) LeapFrog ABC and 123 Laptop — S$25.67 (U.P. S$43.00)

Father’s Day isn’t just about gifts — it’s about showing Dad he’s appreciated, seen, and maybe even a little spoiled. So go on, snag that deal and make him feel like the legend he is.

