Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers up to 20% off beverages, stock up on Coca-Cola, 100 Plus & Ayataka

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Up to 20% off beverages such as Coca-Cola & 100 Plus

With the festive season on the horizon, it’s never too early to start preparing for year-end gatherings.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, an autumn sales event running from 8 to 13 October, offers a great opportunity to get ahead of the holiday rush and stock up on beverages and party essentials at discounted prices.

Additional savings available for bulk purchases

For those looking to beat the crowd, early deals are available now.

Amazon Prime members can already enjoy discounts of up to 20% on a wide selection of beverages from now until 13 October, including Coca-Cola, 100 Plus, and Monster.

Shoppers looking to buy in bulk can also benefit from an additional 10% discount when purchasing four or more of the product.

However, this early bird offer is only available until 7 October at 11.59pm, and purchases must be made from the Amazon Fresh store. It’s also limited to one per customer and account.

Significant savings on popular drinks

Here are some of the beverages on offer:

Exclusive to Amazon Prime members

During the main event, there will be even more deals to look out for.

Prime members will have exclusive access to discounts across various categories, including electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, and toys. Brands featured include Sony, Bose, Tefal, adidas, LEGO, Owala, and Play-Doh.

In addition, Amazon Fresh is offering up to 50% off selected beers and essential groceries, including fruits. Members can also enjoy S$100 off their first six Amazon Fresh orders.

Do note that shoppers must be Amazon Prime members to access these deals. New users can sign up for a 30-day free trial, with subscriptions priced at S$4.99 per month or S$49.90 annually.

