S’pore’s longest Amazon Prime Day runs from 8 to 14 July, get up to 50% off SMEG, Nintendo & more

Amazon Prime Day 2025 happening from 8 to 14 July

Wished that Amazon Prime Day lasted longer? Well, here’s some great news for you.

The e-commerce titan has announced that it will be holding its longest annual flagship sales event ever in Singapore, with deals running for a full week from 8 to 14 July.

That means seven days of non-stop discounts across tech, beauty, home, groceries, and more.

Up to 50% off SMEG, Sukin & more during Prime Day 2025

Prime members can look forward to up to 50% off a solid line-up of popular brands.

If you’ve ever coveted SMEG’s stylish kitchen appliances, now’s the time to strike — selected items are going at up to 40% off, with an extra 5% off when you buy two.

It’s the perfect excuse to finally match that cute retro toaster with the equally aesthetic kettle (and maybe even throw in a coffee machine while you’re at it).

And while you’re refreshing your countertop, why not refresh your skincare routine, too?

Foreo’s cult-favourite devices and Sukin’s natural beauty essentials are both going at up to 50% off, so you can glow up without breaking the bank.

To complete the self-care trifecta, Renpho’s wellness gadgets — including massage guns and smart scales — are also on offer at up to 40% off, perfect for unwinding after a long day or tracking your fitness goals.

For those more tech-inclined, UGREEN’s reliable charging gear and workspace accessories will be marked down by up to 44%, making this sale a good time to tidy up your desk setup or stock up on extra cables and adapters.

A well-kept home, with some fun on the side

No adulting win is complete without a clean, well-stocked space, and Amazon’s got you covered on that front, too.

Household staples from Dettol are going at up to 50% off, perfect for refreshing your cleaning supplies. But if keeping your home spotless without lifting a finger is more your style, Roborock vacuum cleaners are getting up to S$800 off — an easy upgrade for your cleaning routine.

And once the house chores are sorted, it’s time to kick back.

The newly launched Nintendo Switch 2, which officially drops on 26 June, is already seeing a S$60 markdown during Prime Day.

That’s less than two weeks after its local debut, and likely one of the earliest major discounts on the hotly anticipated console, so if it’s been sitting on your wishlist, this might just be the best time to snag it early and save.

And for everything in between — from groceries to baby care — Amazon’s Everyday Essentials store has over 100,000 frequently shopped items to keep your home running smoothly, all just a few clicks away.

Try Amazon Prime free for 30 days

Beyond the deals, Prime membership also unlocks a suite of everyday perks that go well beyond just Prime Day.

For instance, you’ll enjoy free one-day delivery on eligible local items, free international shipping with no minimum spend, and unlimited access to Prime Video, Prime Gaming, and more.

There are also limited-time bonus offers during Prime Day, including:

50% off your first Amazon Fresh order (minimum S$40) with promo code< PD50NEW >

> S$15 off S$140 for returning Fresh customers with promo code < PD15OFF >

> S$15 bonus credit when you purchase S$180 worth of Amazon Gift Cards from 24 June to 14 July

Not a Prime member yet? You can start a 30-day free trial and enjoy full access to all the savings, perks, and free deliveries with zero upfront cost.

Then, don’t forget to bookmark the Amazon Prime Day 2025 homepage for the latest updates, sneak peeks, and full deal listings as the event approaches.

