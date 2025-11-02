20-year-old patient in India dies after ambulance driver stops vehicle following leopard sighting

Malaria patient dies after ambulance driver delays journey to hospital due to leopard sighting

A 20-year-old malaria patient died after her ambulance driver refused to continue the journey to the hospital because he allegedly spotted a leopard.

The incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district on Monday (27 Oct).

Staff allegedly demanded money to continue journey

The patient, Ms Gayatri Uikey, was being transferred from Birsa Community Health Centre to Balaghat District Hospital after her condition worsened.

The ambulance, operated by the driver and a medical attendant, left Birsa around 10.15pm for what is normally a one-hour trip, but only reached the hospital at about 12.15am.

According to Ms Gayatri’s family, the driver stopped the vehicle near a forested area after allegedly spotting a leopard, reports the Times of India (TOI).

Despite repeated pleas from the family to continue, the driver and attendant refused to continue the journey and demanded a payment of 700 rupees (S$10.28) to proceed, even though ambulance services are free.

The vehicle resumed only after the family paid the haggled price of 600 rupees (S$8.81).

Both driver and medical attendant arrested for negligence

By the time the ambulance arrived at the hospital, Ms Gayatri’s condition had deteriorated. She was rushed in but died soon after admission.

Relatives accused the driver and medical attendant of negligence, saying the delay contributed to her death.

Chief Medical & Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Paresh Uplap filed a police report following the incident.

The ambulance driver and the attendant were both arrested.

The CMHO has also written to the National Health Mission’s Mission Director in Bhopal seeking action against the accused.

