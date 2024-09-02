Teen mauled to death by brother’s American Bully dogs in Thailand, found with missing ears & exposed skull

American Bully dogs attack & kill 18-year-old man, owner claims they’re usually gentle

Dogs are often called man’s best friend, but sometimes, they can become our worst nightmare.

On Friday (30 Aug), an 18-year-old man in Mueang Lopburi, Thailand was mauled to death by his brother’s American Bully dogs while trying to play with them.

The attack was so brutal that the teen was found with both ears missing and a head wound large enough to expose his skull.

His brother is now seeking new homes for the dogs.

American Bully dogs chase man into room & maul him to death

According to the Bangkok Post, the deceased’s brother, 23-year-old Abhisit, had brought his three American Bully dogs from Bangkok and was keeping them in a room on the second floor of his house.

CCTV footage shows that Adisak, Abhisit’s younger brother, entered the room to play with the dogs.

Instead of responding positively, however, two of the dogs became aggressive and began to attack him.

Terrified, Adisak fled to another room downstairs but was unable to close the door before the dogs reached him.

They pursued him into the room and ultimately mauled him to death.

Body found after more than 12 hours

Since Adisak was alone at home during the attack, his body was not discovered until more than 12 hours later by his mother and brother.

He sustained bite wounds on his head, arms, and legs, Thaiger reported.

It is believed that the dogs had chewed off both of his ears, and his skull was found exposed. The Pattaya News added that there were bloodstains all over the place.

Abhisit claimed that his dogs had never previously exhibited such aggression. In fact, Adisak was familiar with the animals and often played with them.

In an attempt to make sense of the tragedy, Abhisit speculated that the dogs might have been stressed by his late return from work, which disrupted their usual routine.

He also suggested that Adisak’s manner of playing with the dogs could have provoked their violent reaction.

As soon as they started biting and smelled blood, they lost control and ignored any commands to stop.

Adisak’s body has been taken to Phra Narai Hospital for an autopsy as investigations continue.

Owner seeking new home for dogs

Unable to keep his pets as they serve as a painful reminder of his brother’s death, Abhisit has decided to give them up and rehome them.

He added that he will be very meticulous in selecting the new owners, ensuring they are knowledgeable about the breed.

Featured image adapted from Channel 7 via Thaiger and Watchdog Thailand Foundation – WDT on Facebook.