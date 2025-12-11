46-year-old American man arrested for allegedly molesting 6-year-old girl at Changi Airport

American man gets arrested for allegedly molesting 6-year-old girl at Changi Airport

Police arrested a 46-year-old American man for allegedly molesting a six-year-old girl at Changi Airport.

The incident occurred on Tuesday (9 Dec) at about 4.55pm in the departure transit area of Terminal 3.

Committed the act while victim was sleeping on bench

The man committed the act while the girl was sleeping on a bench next to her mother, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a media release on Tuesday (10 Dec).

Upon waking up and seeing the man, the girl’s mother immediately confronted him. The man walked away, and the girl’s mother reported the incident to the police.

After reviewing CCTV footage, officers from SPF’s Airport Police Division identified and arrested the man within four hours of the report.

Face up to 5 years in prison, fine & caning

The suspect was charged in court today (11 Dec) for using criminal force on a person with intent to outrage modesty, an offence under Section 354(2) of the Penal Code 1871.

If the authorities convict him, he may face up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine, caning, or any combination of these penalties.

