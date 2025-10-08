Canadian man arrested for hurling vulgarities & scratching police officer at Changi Airport

Drunk Canadian man hurls vulgarities & scratches police officer at Changi Airport on 5 Oct

A 28-year-old Canadian man was arrested over an altercation with police officers on Sunday (5 Oct) morning at Changi Airport.

While allegedly drunk, he hurled vulgarities at police officers and even scratched one of them at the departure public area of Changi Airport Terminal One.

Drunk man allegedly shoves & scratches police officer

According to a news release issued on Monday (6 Oct), an auxiliary police officer had instructed the man to present and place his boarding pass on top of his passport.

The Canadian man purportedly responded by repeatedly hurling vulgarities at the officer.

Despite being warned to stop multiple times, he ignored the instructions and walked off.

Officers from the Airport Police Division subsequently arrived and were met with more expletives from him.

The suspect then allegedly shoved one of the police officers and scratched him on the arms. The Canadian national was subsequently arrested.

The officer was given two days of medical leave for the “minor injuries” he sustained on his arms.

Canadian man faces 3 charges in court

The Canadian man was due to be charged on Tuesday (7 Oct) for:

Voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from carrying out their duty

Using abusive words against a public servant

Being drunk causing nuisance.

If convicted of causing hurt to deter a public servant from carrying out their duties, he could face up to seven years’ jail, alongside a fine or caning.

The second charge is punishable with a jail sentence of up to 12 months, a fine of no more than S$5,000, or both.

The charge of being drunk causing nuisance carries a jail term of up to six months and/or a S$1,000 fine.

