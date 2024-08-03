‘You’re more S’porean than me’: American TikToker recommends ‘legit’ tips for tourists in S’pore

American TikToker suggests Singaporean-approved recommendations for tourists

Last month, an American TikToker shocked Singaporean netizens with his “passable” recommendations for tourists visiting Singapore.

The content creator, who goes by ‘Andre’ on social media, listed three tips in a TikTok video titled “What not to do in Singapore”.

“No, these aren’t rules you have to follow, but yes, I personally think following these suggestions would help with your Singaporean experience,” the accompanying caption read.

Advised visiting other hawker centres besides Lau Pa Sat

Andre began by urging tourists to try out other hawker centres in Singapore besides the famous Lau Pa Sat located at Raffles Place.

“What you’re not gonna do though is only go to Lau Pa Sat and think you’re getting an authentic hawker experience,” he said.

He noted that Lau Pa Sat resembled “mall food court eateries instead of family-owned shops”. Instead, he provided a list of authentic hawker centres “where the locals are”:

Tiong Bahru Market

Golden Mile Food Centre

Serangoon Garden Market

Old Airport Road Food Centre

Maxwell Food Centre

People’s Park Food Centre

Do not use EZ-Link card for public transport

Andre’s second tip was to refrain from purchasing an EZ-Link card for public transport.

Despite noting that it was a “cute souvenir”, he said the card is not required as Singapore’s public transport system allows travellers to use debit and credit cards, as well as mobile payment options to commute.

“This will save you the time it takes to top up your EZ-Link card, as well as guarantee you’re not left with leftover funds in your card,” Andre said.

However, he says an EZ-Link card remains “the way to go” for tourists without debit or credit cards.

Explore Singapore’s nature reserves

Andre’s final recommendation was for tourists to venture out of the city area and explore Singapore’s flora and fauna.

“Don’t just stay in the city centre and then get confused on where all the ‘nature’ is. It’s called the city centre for a reason,” he said.

Andre noted Singapore’s lack of “mountainous landscapes” and “crystal clear blue waters” but highlighted the country’s distinct nature reserves, including Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve and MacRitchie Reservoir.

“Don’t forget to visit Pulau Ubin either where you can kayak through Singapore’s mangrove backyard,” he added.

Singaporeans impressed with recommendations

After watching the video, many Singaporean TikTok users were pleasantly surprised with Andre’s tips.

Others joked that Andre was more of a “Singaporean” than they were.

Overall, netizens were relieved to see a tourist immersing themselves in Singapore’s culture.

MS News has reached out to Andre for more information.

