Local actress Amy Ang finally back in S’pore after being stuck in Middle East for 6 days

Singaporean actress Amy Ang returns to Singapore safely after being stranded amid Middle East conflict

Local actress Amy Ang has safely returned to Singapore after being stranded in the Middle East for six days amid escalating regional tensions.

After navigating multiple travel hurdles, the actress finally landed at Changi Airport on 7 Mar, following a gruelling journey that lasted more than 20 hours.

Actress was in Bahrain for filming when flights were cancelled

According to Shin Min Daily News, Amy and her crew had travelled to Bahrain for the filming of the micro-series titled Hard Mode Micro.

However, their return flight, scheduled for 1 March at 11pm local time, was abruptly cancelled due to the ongoing conflict in the region.

Amy later recounted the ordeal to Shin Min reporters and also documented parts of the journey on TikTok.

In order to get home, the group first travelled by car from Bahrain to Dammam in Saudi Arabia, a one-hour drive across the border.

They arrived at Dammam Airport at about 4.30am on Friday (6 Mar) and waited anxiously for a connecting flight to Madinah.

From there, the plan was to catch a Malaysia Airlines flight to Kuala Lumpur before returning to Singapore.

Delays and tight transfers during long journey home

Their flight to Madinah was delayed by about three hours before finally departing at around 11.30am.

The group landed in Madinah slightly over an hour later and rushed to catch their 4.30pm flight to Kuala Lumpur.

They eventually arrived in Kuala Lumpur at 6.10am on Saturday (7 Mar).

From there, they boarded another flight to Singapore at 7.30am, finally touching down at Changi Airport at 8.45am.

Amy described the ordeal as “very difficult, just like the title of our micro series”, but expressed gratitude for their safe return.

“We were very fortunate in many ways,” she said, hoping other Singaporeans stranded in the region would also be able to make it home soon.

MFA arranging repatriation flights for Singaporeans

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has also been arranging repatriation flights for citizens affected by the conflict.

Tickets for these flights, departing from Muscat, Oman, cost S$600 each and are reserved for Singaporeans and their families.

Amy and her crew had initially secured seats on one of these flights as a backup but released them once their own travel arrangements were confirmed.

On 7 Mar, 152 Singaporeans and their dependants arrived at Changi Airport on a repatriation flight from Oman.

According to MFA, a second repatriation flight will depart on 8 Mar from Oman to assist more stranded citizens.

MFA is also working on a repatriation flight from Saudi Arabia in the coming days.

Featured image adapted from @amyy.ang on TikTok & Instagram.