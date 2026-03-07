152 S’poreans & dependents return safely on MFA repatriation flight from Oman, another from Saudi Arabia being planned

MFA repatriation flight also carried M’sians & South Koreans in ‘spirit of solidarity’

152 Singaporeans and their dependents touched down safely at Changi Airport on Saturday (7 March) night after boarding a repatriation flight from Oman organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

More are expected to return home in the coming days, as another flight from Saudi Arabia is being planned, said the MFA in a Facebook post.

MFA repatriation flight was 1st of 2 from 7-8 March

This was the first repatriation flight meant for Singaporeans currently in Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which departed Muscat at 10.30am local time on Saturday.

A second flight has been arranged on 8 March “given the high demand”, MFA had earlier said.

The flight also carried citizens from Malaysia and South Korea, who took the remaining available seats, MFA said, adding:

This reflects the spirit of solidarity during such times of crisis, just like how other countries helped Singaporeans return home in the past.

Tearful & relieved faces as S’poreans arrive

Photos shared by MFA showed tearful and relieved faces as the repatriated Singaporeans walked into the arrival hall.

MFA said it was “glad” to see them reunite with their loved ones in Singapore.

In a Facebook post, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he was “thankful” that the flight had landed safely and brought fellow Singaporeans home.

He thanked everyone who worked “round-the-clock” to arrange the flights, noting that it was a “whole-of-government effort” involving officers from MFA, the Ministry of Transport, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, and other agencies.

Journey home started by bus on 6 March

The Singaporeans’ journey home took almost two days, starting on Friday (6 March) morning when they left from Abu Dhabi and Dubai by bus, MFA said.

They were accompanied on their buses by officers from the Singapore Embassy/Consulate.

In Oman, they were supported by the Singapore Embassy in Muscat and an MFA Crisis Response Team until their departure via the repatriation flight the next day.

The repatriation flights are priced at S$600 per seat, with cabin classes assigned at random, though efforts will be made to seat families together.

Another MFA repatriation flight planned from Saudi Arabia

Besides the two flights from Oman, another repatriation flight is being planned to depart from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

MFA told Channel NewsAsia (CNA) that the flight should take off between 10 Mar and 12 Mar — subject to approvals and the situation on the ground.

Overland transport from Doha, Manama, Al Khobar and Jeddah to Riyadh will be provided a day before the flight, but not for travellers in other locations.

Other arrangements may be made for Singaporeans in Jordan and Kuwait to get to Riyadh, MFA said.

MFA has sent out a form for Singaporeans to express interest in the flight from Riyadh, and will contact them once the flight is confirmed and they can make payment to reserve seats on the plane.

Since war broke out between the United States, Israel and Iran on 28 Feb, travellers have been struggling to evacuate from the Middle East due to flight cancellations and airspace closures in the region.

Also read: STB announces special flight to Oman on 8 March for travellers affected by Middle East airspace closures

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Facebook.