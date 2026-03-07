STB announces special flight to Oman on 8 March for travellers affected by Middle East airspace closures

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has announced a special flight to help travellers whose journeys were disrupted by ongoing airspace closures in the Middle East.

In a statement on 6 March, STB said it will assist foreign visitors currently in Singapore who wish to travel to Muscat International Airport in Oman.

Special flight operated by Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines flight SQ8002 will depart Changi Airport at 5.30am on 8 March.

Tickets are priced at S$600 per seat, and children aged two years and above must have their own seat and will be charged the same fare.

Seating will be assigned at random, although efforts will be made to seat families together, STB said.

There will be a baggage allowance of 30kg per passenger, but oversized and excess baggage purchases will not be permitted.

Pets are also not allowed on board.

Meals on the flight will not differ between cabin classes, with passengers only able to choose between meat and non-meat options.

Child or infant meals will also not be available.

“Please note that this flight is strictly for non-resident travellers currently in Singapore whose travel arrangements between 28 Feb and 8 March have been cancelled by an airline due to the closure of airspace in the Middle East,” STB said.

Travellers are advised to ensure they have valid travel documents and visas for entry into Oman before departure.

Those with queries can contact STB via their hotline at 1800-736-2000 or via email at stb_operations@stb.gov.sg.

Airspace closures disrupt travel across the Middle East

Air travel across the Middle East has been significantly disrupted in recent days amidst escalating regional tensions, with several countries temporarily closing their airspace.

The closures have forced airlines to cancel or reroute flights, leaving many travellers stranded and prompting governments and organisations to arrange special flights to assist affected passengers.

Flight prices have also skyrocketed, with some allegedly surging up to S$1,000,000.

