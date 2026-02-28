S’poreans advised to defer travel to Middle East as S’pore ‘regrets’ strikes on Iran & retaliatory strikes

Singaporeans living or transiting in the Middle East advised to stay indoors: MFA

Singaporeans have been advised to defer all travel to the Middle East after the United States (US) and Israel launched missile strikes on Iran on Saturday (28 Feb), triggering retaliatory strikes by Iran on Israel and US assets in multiple Middle Eastern countries.

In a statement on Saturday night, a spokesperson for Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the Republic “regrets” the strikes.

No reports of casualties among Singaporeans in the Middle East

While there have been no reports of Singaporean casualties so far in Israel, Iran and the Middle East, Singaporeans should defer travel to the region, MFA said.

This is in view of the “volatile security situation” and disruptions to flights to the region.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot have already cancelled four flights to the Middle East due to the “geopolitical situation”, the national carrier told Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Singaporean travellers may consider alternative travel arrangements that do not involve transits through the region, MFA added, strongly advising them to purchase “comprehensive” travel insurance.

They were also “strongly encouraged” to eRegister with MFA so that they can be contacted if necessary.

Singaporeans living in the Middle East should take safety precautions

As for Singaporeans living or transiting in the Middle East, they were advised to take “all necessary precautions” for their personal safety, MFA said, adding:

This includes staying indoors, proceeding to a safe shelter when alerted, monitoring the news closely, and heeding the local government’s advice. Please remain vigilant at all times.

The Singapore Embassy in Doha, Qatar, posted an alert by the Qatari authorities advising the public to “comply and stay in their homes or a safe place, and not go out except for extreme necessity until the danger has passed”.

The Singapore Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Consulate-General in Dubai also posted on Facebook, advising Singaporeans in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to “remain indoors, stay in a safe location, and avoid unnecessary travel until further notice”.

They should also follow the instructions of the local authorities, monitor local news for the latest updates, exercise vigilance and take necessary precautions.

Trump says ‘combat operation’ to ‘eliminate threats’ in Iran

The latest hostilities began with strikes on the Iranian capital Tehran, with several missiles hitting various areas nationwide and smoke seen rising in the city, reported Al Jazeera.

US President Donald Trump said on social media that the “major combat operation” in Iran, conducted jointly with Israel, was aimed at “eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacks aimed to remove an “existential threat”, and would “create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their fate into their own hands”.

Later, Iran retaliated with missiles hitting Israel and Gulf Arab states that host US military assets, such as Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and Bahrain.

S’pore urges for negotiations

In the MFA statement, the spokesperson said Singapore “regrets” the failure of negotiations that has resulted in the renewed hostilities.

It urged all parties to return to negotiations “to achieve a peaceful resolution” in accordance with international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

However, an Israeli defence official quoted by Reuters said the attacks had been planned for months and the ⁠launch date ⁠was decided ⁠weeks ago, even as the US and Iran carried out negotiations.

