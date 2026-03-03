S’pore embassy in Riyadh looking into evacuating S’poreans from Bahrain amid Middle East crisis

Singapore embassy in Riyadh ‘exploring the possibility’ of evacuating Singaporeans from Bahrain to Riyadh via land

As tensions escalate in the Middle East following recent attacks on Iran, the Singapore Embassy in Riyadh is actively exploring the possibility of evacuating Singaporeans in Bahrain to safety in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The embassy made the announcement on Facebook on Monday (2 Mar) night, stating that it is currently assessing the need for land evacuations as part of efforts to ensure the safety of Singaporeans in the region.

Evacuation plans for Singaporeans in Bahrain

In the post, the embassy outlined plans to evacuate Singaporeans from Bahrain via bus to Riyadh, which would take approximately five hours.

The embassy stressed that the evacuation exercise is not yet confirmed, and they are gathering interest from Singaporeans in Bahrain through a registration form to assess demand.

Additionally, the embassy reassured Singaporeans in Riyadh that international flights are still operational, and they may return home via commercial flights.

However, they may face waiting times due to limited seat availability.

Singaporeans returning home via Oman

Meanwhile, the Singapore Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate-General in Dubai issued a separate update on the same day.

They acknowledged that some Singaporeans are attempting to fly back home via Muscat International Airport in Oman.

“While our current advice remains to shelter in place, this is a possible option to explore returning to Singapore if you need to depart soon,” the embassy said in the post.

Singaporeans can travel by Oman Air from Muscat to a third country and then connect to a flight back to Singapore, the embassy said.

However, they cautioned that the ongoing missile and drone strikes in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) may pose risks during travel from the UAE to Oman.

They said that there are various commercial options available for road transport, such as private hire cars from the UAE to Muscat.

The embassy and consulate-general also shared that the Oman National Transport Company, or MWASALAT, operates bus services from the UAE (Abu Dhabi and Sharjah) to Muscat.

“We advise you to firm up your flight itineraries/book your tickets first before leaving the UAE,” the embassy added.

Singaporeans are also urged to monitor the news closely for updates, potential delays at the border, and to have enough time to prepare for their connecting flights.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary. We will alert you if there are other options to consider to return to Singapore”.

Flights to resume for select flights in region

In a later post, the embassy updated that Etihad and Emirates have “partially resumed” selected flights.

They reported that departure flights to Singapore via Etihad Airways may be available from 6 Mar onwards, and flights via Emirates may be available from 4 Mar onwards.

The embassy advises Singaporeans to monitor the airline websites and reconfirm their flights before making their way to the airport.

“Given the current circumstances, you have to be ready for cancellations, frequent changes and delays, possibly at short notice,” the embassy noted.

“We will alert you if there are other options to consider to return to Singapore.”

Featured image adapted from Defense One.