Andy Lau to hold 4-day concert at S’pore Indoor Stadium in October, tickets start at S$173

Dates, ticket prices for Andy Lau Singapore concert confirmed

Legendary Hong Kong singer-actor Andy Lau is set to dazzle the Lion City with a four-day concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from 10 to 13 October.

Concert promoter Unusual Entertainment confirmed the dates and ticket options in a Facebook post on Wednesday (24 July).

Fans have eagerly awaited this update since May, when it was announced that the Heavenly King would be bringing his ‘Today… Is the Day’ tour to our little red dot.

Tickets will be available for purchase starting 14 Aug at 10am, with prices set at S$398, S$338, S$288, S$218, and S$168, plus a S$5 booking fee.

They will be available via Ticketmaster or the ticketing hotline at 3158 8588.

UOB cardmembers get priority access to tickets

Similar to Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran’s concerts earlier this year, UOB cardmembers will enjoy exclusive presale access for Lau’s concert, starting 13 Aug at 1pm — almost 24 hours before the general public.

This presale is available only to UOB cardmembers from Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

The concert will be Lau’s third performance in Singapore.

His last visit in 2019 also featured four consecutive days of shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The concerts were a massive hit, selling out each night and drawing a crowd of 10,000.

Superstar makes comeback across major Asian cities

The 2024 concert tour kicked off in Shanghai and will continue across major cities in China.

Next, the tour will head to other Asian cities, including Macau, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Taipei.

The final stop will be in Hong Kong.

After having to cancel parts of his tour in 2018 due to health issues and in 2020 due to Covid-19, this will be the first time in years that fans will have the chance to see Andy Lau live.

Also read: Andy Lau Cries 30 Mins Into S’pore Concert, It’s His 1st Time Singing Here In 11 Years

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Focus Entertainment on Facebook.