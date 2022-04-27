Car Crushed In Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 Accident, 2 Sent To Hospital

Two Sent To Hospital After Ang Mo Kio Accident On 26 Apr

Traffic accidents can happen anywhere, be it on busy CBD roads or the relatively quieter roads in our heartland estates.

On Tuesday (26 Apr), a car was crushed as a result of a traffic accident in Ang Mo Kio. 2 people were later conveyed to the hospital.

SCDF is currently investigating the accident.

Car accident occurred at Ang Mo Kio junction on 26 Apr morning

At about 8.20am on Tuesday (26 Apr), SCDF was alerted to a road traffic accident at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and Yio Chu Kang Road.

Footage of the accident’s aftermath was shared on TikTok, depicting the wreckage.

A blue car went off the road and into the pedestrian area. Several SCDF officers were also seen gathered around the visibly crushed car.

A few metres in front, a silver car was also seen with extensive damage to its rear, with one wheel coming loose.

Road signs were also damaged and strewn across the grass.

In a follow-up video, police officers were seen checking the interiors of the cars.

In a statement to MS News, SCDF said that two people were conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for treatment.

The two individuals were identified by The Straits Times (ST) as a 52-year-old male driver and a 49-year-old female passenger. They were conscious when taken to the hospital.

Hope those involved will have a speedy recovery

Traffic accidents can happen anywhere, be it in the CBD or in our heartland estates.

We wish those injured in this accident a smooth and speedy recovery.

Hopefully, the cause of the accident will soon be uncovered so similar incidents can be prevented in the future.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @mcmodelsg on TikTok.