MMA Fighter Angela Lee Pens Touching Tribute To Late Sister, Says She Wasn’t Ready For Loss

Angela Lee Pens Tribute To Late Sister Victoria On Instagram

About a month after the tragic and shocking loss of MMA fighter Victoria Lee, her sister and fellow MMA fighter Angela Lee took to Instagram to pen a touching tribute.

“Losing you has been the hardest thing I’ve ever had to live with,” she wrote.

While she was not ready to say goodbye to her sister, Angela wrote that Victoria lives on in her heart and she forever will be.

18-year-old Victoria Lee, one of the world’s most promising MMA athletes, passed away on 26 Dec 2022. Her death was made public by Angela on 7 Jan.

Angela says she will always carry Victoria in her heart

On Monday (30 Jan), Angela posted a picture of her and Victoria on Instagram. In her caption, she wrote that she was not ready to say goodbye and wasn’t ready to let her leave.

“I would give anything for just one more day, just one more second,” said the 26-year-old.

But Angela said love never dies and some bonds cannot be broken.

Although her younger sister was no longer with her physically, Angela said her heart is.

She went on to say “it lives on within me. I carry your heart inside mine… I carry it with me — always”.

While Angela has faith that someday they will meet again, she says until that day, she will find comfort in knowing that Victoria is still with her.

“I loved you then. I love you now. Always did. Always will. Forever in my mind. Forever in my heart. I will carry you,” she wrote.

Says it has been extremely difficult time for family

Two weeks ago, Angela also shared a ONE Championship video honouring Victoria on Instagram.

“I miss you so much sis,” she said, adding that the video was only a snippet of the beautiful, brilliant, kind, and hardworking person Victoria was.

In her post, she thanked ONE Championship for the tribute as well as her community and friends for their kind words during this challenging time.

Angela shared that it has been and continues to be an “extremely difficult time” for her family.

She went on to say they decided to make Victoria’s celebration of life a closed event due to the media outbreak.

Angela also urged media and new outlets to respect their family’s wishes not to give further public statements.

She concluded her post by asking for respect, time, and space for them to grieve their loss.

Victoria Lee passed away on 26 Dec

Angela broke the news of her 18-year-old sister Victoria’s passing back on 7 Jan.

Victoria passed away in Hawaii on 26 Dec and the cause of her death was not made public.

A ONE Championship atomweight fighter and one of the MMA world’s most promising fighters, her death sent shockwaves throughout the community.

Victoria won her first three professional fights and was scheduled to fight India’s Zeba Bano on 14 Jan. The event was cancelled following the news of her death.

Since her passing, the Lee family has also closed their United MMA Hawaii Gym in Waipahu.

The gym, set up by Singaporean Ken Lee and South Korean-Canadian Jewelz, was where all their children — Victoria, Angela, Christian, and Adrian — trained.

Featured image adapted from @angelaleemma on Instagram and @victorialee.mma on Instagram.