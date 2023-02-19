S’pore Anglican Church ‘Disappointed’ By Church Of England’s Decision To Bless Same-Sex Marriages

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Same-Sex Marriages Are Not Biblical, Says Anglican Church Of Singapore

On Thursday (9 Feb), the Church of England voted to bless same-sex marriages but will not marry these couples.

The contentious decision, however, has disappointed Anglicans in other parts of the world, including Singapore.

A statement signed by leaders of the Anglican Church in Southeast Asia, including Singapore, expressed its opposition, stating that same-sex marriages “have no Biblical basis”.

“We cannot approve of relationship choices that Scripture clearly forbids, but we will care for and journey with such persons.”

Anglican Church of Singapore disapproves of Church of England’s decision

Among the statement’s signatories was the Anglican Bishop of Singapore, Dr Titus Chung Khiam Boon.

“We are deeply disappointed by the Church of England’s decision and unequivocally state that the blessing of same-sex unions has no biblical ground whatsoever since Scripture teaches unambiguously that marriage is between one man and one woman,” the statement read.

Despite their disapproval of the decision, they said God loves everyone regardless of their sexual orientation.

“Although we cannot condone the decision made by the Church of England, we affirm that God loves persons of all sexual orientations, and we resolve to do likewise.”

The statement also stopped short of dissociating from the Church of England, though the Anglican Church also reiterated its autonomy.

Church of England cannot carry out same-sex marriages

The vote does not allow Church of England ministers to carry out same-sex marriages.

However, those in a same-sex marriage can “come to church after a civil marriage or civil partnership to give thanks, dedicate their relationship to God and receive God’s blessing”, according to them.

At the same time, it was recognised that churches in other regions may oppose the decision.

At least one church commissioner, Busola Sodeinde, urged another vote in the summer, NPR reported.

“The trouble is, there’s an arrogance, which I recognise may be unintended,” Sodeinde said, “of one-time colonialism, which insists that Western culture is progressive, while dissenting voices in Africa and everywhere else is silenced — we’re ignored.”

